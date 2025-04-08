OPINION: Netflix’s Adolescence Is a wake-up call but forgets the victim
The programme everyone is talking about asks us to confront how misogyny is normalised and how silence enables it
It’s all-over social media. People are talking about it around the dinner table. The prime minister is wants to have it shown in schools.
Netflix’s Adolescence has struck a national nerve—and rightly so. It’s a gripping, unsettling drama that follows the story of two parents whose lives are upended when their 13-year-old son is accused of murdering a girl from school. As the show unfolds, it becomes clear how even loving, attentive parents can be blindsided by the toxic influences shaping their children.
It is a powerful exploration of radicalisation, toxic masculinity, and how dangerous ideas can take hold in plain sight. But while Adolescence succeeds in sparking urgent conversations, it also does something painfully familiar: it forgets the victim.
The girl at the centre of this tragedy is barely visible. At worst, the narrative edges toward blaming her for her killer’s actions. Her best friend, another young girl, is portrayed more as an aggressor than a grieving teenager. There’s one brief but striking moment when a female police officer points out how easily victims are erased. But even that feels ironic, because the show does exactly that.
And yet, Adolescence has achieved something important. It has brought violence against women and girls (VAWG) into the national conversation. It asks us to confront how misogyny is normalised in our homes, our schools, our online spaces—and how silence enables it.
One of the most heartbreaking scenes features the boy’s devastated parents, struggling to understand how their “gormless” child could commit such a violent act. Tearful and broken, they reflect on what more they could have done. It is a sobering reminder of the role we all play: as parents, as educators, as communities.
That’s why prevention matters.
At Jewish Women’s Aid, we work to stop the ripple effect of harm before it starts. Through our education and prevention programmes in schools, universities, synagogues, and workplaces, we empower young people to challenge toxic norms and recognise coercive behaviours. We engage boys and girls alike to build a culture rooted in empathy, respect, and equality.
Because when we educate and intervene early, we don’t just change one story—we change the culture that allows these stories to happen.
That’s what Adolescence shows so starkly: the ripple effect of a boy’s radicalisation, of silence in friendship groups, of adults not knowing what signs to look for. The impact radiates outward, devastating everyone in its path. But what the show doesn’t fully explore—and what we must—is the opposite ripple effect: the one created when we speak up, step in, and educate early.
Jewish Women’s Aid is proud of our work in schools, youth movement and on campus – working with children and young people to discuss important themes of healthy relationships, consent and boundaries. We are delighted to be working with PaJeS on two important initiatives.
Firstly, we are holding a webinar for parents on 8 May to help unpack the issues raised and share tools to support our children navigate through these pressures. Additionally, we will be calling on schools to encourage male staff to join a new joint initiative to create male champions in schools, who can provide strong, positive, role models in schools. For more information, click here.
If Adolescence left you thinking, talking, questioning: GOOD. Now take the next step. Join us. Support us. Be part of the change.
- Sam Clifford, chief executive, Jewish Women’s Aid
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.