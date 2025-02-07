OPINION: PSC’s immediate reaction to mass murder? Rally against the victims

I don’t believe there is a single Jewish person reading this article who does not remember exactly how they felt on 7 October 2023, as news began to filter through from southern Israel.

The horror. The numb despair. The anguish, as images and footage began to emerge. It was both Shabbat and Yom Tov, but I know there were many people who keep Shabbat who broke it that day, as news of the massacres perpetrated by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad came to light.

It turns out, however, that there were others whose reaction appears to have been rather different. In response to a Freedom of Information request, the Metropolitan Police have now revealed the following: “The MPS were contacted on Saturday 7 October at approximately 1250hrs via telephone call and informed of the intention to protest… The MPS were advised of the march by an organiser on behalf of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign group.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It would be wrong to use the phrase “the bodies weren’t even cold yet”. It would be wrong because the Hamas incursion of southern Israel was very much ongoing at this time. More people would subsequently die.

There is something diabolical about hearing that Palestinian terrorist groups are in the process of carrying out mass murder and your first reaction – even as the massacre is unfolding – is to begin planning a mass pro-Palestinian demonstration on the streets of London.

But in reality, we should not be surprised. Apparently the PSC felt that having to wait a week for a mass demonstration – which began outside the BBC, by the way, for all its more recent whining about being unable to march there – was too long. Because approximately an hour after its phone call to the police on 7 October, the PSC’s social media announced an “Emergency Demo: Stand with Palestine”, to be held two days later outside the Israeli embassy. “Join us on Monday when we take to the streets to demand Israel end its violent imposition of occupation, apartheid and colonisation over the Palestinian people”, the tweet said – even as Hamas was continuing to carry out the biggest mass-slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

The thought process that could lead to that behaviour becomes clear when you read the statement the PSC issued on 9 October. It was an absolute classic of the genre – appearing to condemn an act while constructing sentences which could, at least to the mind of their supporters, explain it.

“International law must be the framework within which we judge acts of violence and their legitimacy”, it said. “International law makes it clear that the deliberate killing of civilians, hostage-taking and collective punishment are war crimes. International law also enshrines the right of a people to resist oppression and military occupation”.

Confused? Don’t worry, the statement immediately carried on to say that “An offensive launched from Gaza can only be understood in the context of Israel’s ongoing military occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land”, followed by 11 further paragraphs focusing on Israel’s iniquities. This statement, 958 words in length, somehow had no room for the word “Hamas”.

Most of the major trade unions in this country are affiliated to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. When Lord Walney suggested last year, in connection with his independent review of political violence and disruption, that such affiliations should cease, the response was swift and emphatic.

In a joint statement, unions including the NEU, UCU, PCS, RMT and CWU declared that “the promotion of human rights and democratic participation are core principles of our trade unions, and we are proud of the work that PSC does to advance these values”.

Perhaps these unions might like to explain to the wider Jewish community what work the PSC did to “advance these values” on 7 October 2023. And perhaps it’s time for the PSC to start being a little more honest about exactly what they truly believe.