OPINION: Reflections from a former Olympic and Paralympic chaplain

Twelve years ago, I embarked on a journey that became one of the most enlightening and transformative experiences of my life. As a London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Chaplain, I provided spiritual support to athletes, coaches, and officials from around the world. Recently, I met my successor in Paris, passing the metaphorical Olympic Chaplaincy torch. This moment prompted me to reflect on the unique and profound encounters I had during those unforgettable years.

The Olympics and Paralympics are not just about athletic prowess; they are a microcosm of the world’s diversity and a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and unity. Behind the scenes, a dedicated chaplaincy team worked tirelessly to provide pastoral and spiritual care to athletes, trainers, media personnel, and others in need of a listening ear or a comforting presence. These experiences shaped my understanding of faith, identity, and community as I witnessed people within the wider Olympic family finding inner strength, a sense of purpose, and even love…

Yes, love. It happened in the Paralympic Village, where I met a young Hungarian woman, whom I’ll refer to as Nora. On my first day, we shared a meal, and she noticed my kosher food, sparking a conversation about identity. Nora revealed that she knew she was of Jewish descent but had never been actively involved in a Jewish community or known any Jews outside her family.

We spoke for a long while and as she left, she told me she might explore her Jewish identity further. Throughout the Games, I saw her several more times, including at a Friday night service with 20 others in the Olympic Rowing Village of 200. It was a rare, intimate gathering, which brought us together to celebrate Shabbat: athletes, officials, and volunteers. I recall one British official turning to his Aussie counterpart before Lecha Dodi, to inquire whether he was Jewish. “Yes, Bob: member of the tribe, mate. Kosher through and through.”

I only saw Nora once more. I was visiting the main Olympic Village in Stratford. She was in the queue with me, and on the other side was a young man from the Israeli security detail. She blushed and turned to me, whispering, “exploring my Jewish heritage, Chaplain.”

The Olympic history provides many stories of hope and resilience. In my photo album, I have pictures of Sir Chris, Mo, Seb, and Nicola Adams… all inspirational. However, the Olympic Village contained not only volunteers but many volunteers to support them: one woman who had undergone months of chemotherapy, shared with me her struggles and her determination to make it to the Games: “You see, I’m finding it tough but just being here is my gold medal.” I couldn’t argue with that. Her story, like many others I encountered, highlighted the courage and dedication of thousands of unsung heroes who contributed to the success of London 2012.

The Olympics certainly gave people a sense of purpose: a lesson that I learnt one quiet afternoon, while driving around the Olympic Park in a golf buggy labeled “Chaplain,” I was flagged down by a family from Brooklyn who had Team USA accreditation.

I asked them what they did for the team. The dad answered, “Team USA, baby! We are the costumiers for the synchronized swimming team; and this is my family Miriam, Marnie, and Mandy: our job is to fix the suits, honey: a sequin out of place can be the difference between Gold and Silver.” Their pride in their contribution to Team USA’s success was palpable, illustrating that the Olympics are about more than just the athletes on the podium; they are about everyone who plays a part in making the event possible. For the record, they took gold.

On my last night, I was in the park for the closing ceremony. I was one of 50 people who stood outside the stadium and saw the fireworks display live that went off meters away from us.

We were in the middle of a show witnessed by millions around the world, and 80,000 more in the stadium watching on screens. I felt a profound sense of gratitude for having been part of something so much larger than myself. The three years I spent as part of a multi-faith advisory team at the Olympics were not just about providing kosher food, prayer rooms, and pastoral care.

They were about building a community that transcended national and religious boundaries, united by a shared commitment to supporting those at the pinnacle of human achievement.

Reflecting on these experiences, I am continually inspired by the stories of Olympians and Paralympians, many of whom overcame incredible odds to compete. Their journeys are a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and community.

As a new generation of Olympic Chaplains take their place I hope they can help those in Paris steer athletes, officials and volunteers through the ups and downs of their Olympic dreams.