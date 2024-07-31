OPINION: Sde Teiman shows we must support courage over cruelty

Content warning: torture and allegations of sexual abuse

Soldiers at Sde Teiman detention centre were arrested by Israeli military police during an investigation into suspected serious abuse. One detainee “was brought from the base to a hospital with signs of serious abuse, including to his anus”. Riotous crowds, encouraged by leaders from Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism and Likud, descended on the centre and a military base.

In a sign of ongoing deterioration of governance, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has insisted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu investigate whether Ben Gvir – the National Security Minister – interfered to prevent police from stopping “a mob of right-wing protesters from overrunning two IDF bases.”

Whilst the focus is shifting to internal rifts, it is important to confront the distressing abuse at the centre of this disgrace. Much is being confirmed from earlier reports by CNN and the New York Times about maltreatment of Palestinian prisoners. Shaiel Ben-Ephraim, Host of Israel Explained, shared on X: “Israeli sources are now confirming…electric shocks, amputations due to bad conditions, severe beatings, surgery without anaesthesia, playing loud music until inmates’ ears bleed…systematic torture and sexual abuse.”

So where do we look when we cannot look away from this abhorrent behaviour?

We can turn to the brave Israelis who show a better – and we hope more representative – face of Israeli society in their struggle for justice, equality and a safer future for all who share this land.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel alongside many other New Israel Fund partners including Physicians for Human Rights, HaMoked, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel and Gisha, petitioned Israel’s High Court of Justice in May and June to end cruel detention at Sde Teiman. Their pressure contributed to hundreds of detainees being transferred to Ofer Prison where they have better conditions and professional prison guards.

Throughout the awful war that followed the vile Hamas attacks on 7th October, Israelis have shown tremendous fortitude providing for the bereaved, families of hostages, and tens of thousands displaced from southern and northern border communities.

There has also been cruelty beyond the walls of Sde Teiman. Aid trucks were regularly ransacked and in some cases the drivers were beaten. After Hezbollah’s murder of Druze children, there was a callous decision from PM Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone 150 injured and sick Palestinian children being transferred from Gaza to the UAE for medical treatment.

As we did in the months prior to 7th October, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated to defend democracy and the rule of law, those of us who care deeply about Israel must make a choice.

Do we stand with the courageous Israelis still trying to uphold the founding values of their Declaration of Independence?

Or are we silent in the face of abuse and as Israeli officials undermine the police, foster chaos and violence, and demand investigators “take your hands off our heroic warriors”?

As Israel endures its longest war and contends with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Islamic Republic of Iran, I have never felt it is more important to support the homeland of the Jewish people.

Equally, as Israelis contend with a far-right government, I have never felt it is more important this support means courageous opposition to a government that poses an existential threat to a safe and democratic future.