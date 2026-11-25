I never wanted to be a comedian. Even though I trained as an actor, the thought of going on stage in front of a room full of strangers and trying to make them laugh, with my own material, petrified me.

In the late 80’s I started a comedy club at the Production Village in Cricklewood, north London. On the opening night the line-up included Paul Merton, David Baddiel and Jo Brand (who was then known as The Sea Monster). I think I paid them around £30 each. They probably go out for a little more today. I can’t remember who the MC was, but I remember they arrived late and I therefore had to go on to introduce the first act. I was literally shaking with fear. Strange to think that this is now what I do for a living – the performing part, not the shaking with fear.

The 80s – 90s were an incredible time for comedy. The ‘alternative’ circuit was bringing in fresh and innovative comics. We were moving away from the racist, sexist, misogynistic material of the comedians in the 70s. Of course there had been some wonderful comedians at that time, for example Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper etc, but others were constantly performing jokes about women or their Black/Jewish/Asian ‘friends’ etc. So it was time for a change.

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However, I’ve recently noticed a trend which could, unless we’re careful, take us back to those less-than-halcyon days.

It’s been slow, but there has been a trickle of sexism here and a drop of racism there. Since his arrest, videos are now coming to light of Russell Brand’s shows, in which he is seen to normalise misogyny.

There was an older comedian with whom I used to work, who was disabled and in a wheelchair. Because he was disabled, he felt he could make jokes about ALL disabilities. He made jokes about the deaf, the blind, people with mental disabilities etc. And the audience allowed and supported it – something they would not have done had he been able bodied.

A similar thing is happening with comedians from minority groups. Because they themselves are in a minority they feel this gives them the confidence to make jokes about those from other minority groups. And again, with audience approval. This has become most prevalent with jokes against Jews.

Now, of course, being Jewish myself means I am more aware of this and more sensitive to it – as I am with jokes about the Welsh. Witnessing some comedy clubs (mainly ones that ‘for some reason’ no longer book me) constantly sharing videos of comedians on stage talking deprecatingly about Jews is a little disturbing. And let’s be honest, we don’t need others to make fun of us when we are perfectly adept at doing this ourselves.

Over the last three years antisemitism has increased significantly around the world. Having comedians ask Jewish audience members if they “occupied their seat” or whether “they were promised their seat over 2,000 years ago” or any other hack antisemitic comment, just fuels the hatred. Oh and it’s also not funny – and being funny is really a prerequisite for the job. Yes, you might suddenly have your reel shared and get hundreds of thousands of views and new followers, but once they turn up to see you at a gig and realise that this was the best ‘joke’ you have, everyone will be as disappointed as your parents.

I am not of the mindset that “you can’t say anything these days”. Of course you can, and people do. And there is still an opportunity and appetite for daring/controversial material. We just need to make sure that the subject of the joke is not the victim of it.

Many comedians who proudly stand up for minority groups, or who speak up against sexism, seem to have lost their voice when it comes to Jews. Unless that voice is to berate or threaten Jewish comedians – especially female ones.

I am still shocked and upset by the number of comedian ‘friends’ who have revealed themselves as antisemites. People I have known for over 20 years, with whom I have shared car journeys, with whom I have socialised, and some who have actually slept in my house, have turned out to be Jew haters. Were they always like this or has the propaganda-filled social media brainwashed them into believing all Jews are evil?

There are of course a number of comedians who are very supportive – yet this support is almost always done privately as they either don’t want to lose their fan base or they don’t want to suffer the backlash for standing up for Jews.

It sadly seems that, currently, the idea of the alternative comedy circuit being a place of tolerance and equality is really just a bit of a joke.

Bennett Arron and Mark Maier are hosting Rabbi Santa’s Night of Comedy at the Radlett Centre on 28 November. A fantastic night of Jewish and Jew-ish comedy, also appearing will be Dominic Holland, Andrea Hubert and Richard Morton Tickets at theradlettcentre.co.uk