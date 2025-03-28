OPINION: The protest British campuses cannot ignore
Arab Israelis and Jewish students unite at SOAS to challenge extremism, antisemitism and reclaim truth on campus
In the coming days, a groundbreaking protest will take place on a UK university campus—one that shatters the tired binaries and falsehoods dominating our national conversation around Israel and the Middle East.
For the first time, a delegation of 35 Arab Israeli citizens – Muslims, Christians, and Druze – will travel from Israel to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Jewish students and their allies in a powerful, unified stand against the escalating radicalisation and antisemitism infecting British universities.
At a moment when campus activism is increasingly defined by hostility, distortion, and division, these voices bring something rare: truth.
Led by Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli, IDF veteran, and CEO of Together – Vouch For Each Other, the delegation includes figures who reflect the complexity and coexistence of Israeli society. Among them is Sabin Tasa, a survivor of the October 7 Hamas massacre, in which her husband and son were murdered. Her bravery in confronting the reality of terrorism and extremism brings a vital—and too often ignored—perspective to Britain’s deeply polarised discourse.
This protest isn’t just a show of support for Jewish students who feel increasingly abandoned on their own campuses. It is a direct intervention—an invitation to confront uncomfortable truths, to question dominant narratives, and to listen to those whose lived experiences defy the simplistic, slanderous accusation that Israel is an apartheid state.
The people best placed to debunk that lie are the Arab Israelis who live and thrive within Israel. And now they’re here to say so—loudly and publicly—for the first time on British soil.
It is no secret that British universities have become hotbeds of extreme rhetoric. What were once student-led political campaigns have mutated into spaces where glorification of terror, silencing tactics, and overt antisemitism go unchecked. Jewish students report being harassed, doxed, and threatened. Meanwhile, radicalised student groups and their supporters have created an atmosphere in which anyone who dissents—especially Arabs who don’t toe the anti-Israel line—is treated as a traitor or simply erased from view.
This protest, organised by Stop The Hate, Stop The Hate On Campus, and Together – Vouch For Each Other, is about more than solidarity. It’s about reality.
Radicalised student groups and their supporters have created an atmosphere in which anyone who dissents is treated as a traitor or simply erased from view
It’s about rebalancing a conversation that has been dragged into extremism by those who claim to speak for the oppressed while silencing anyone who dares to speak from a different experience. It’s about refusing to accept that Jewish students should feel unsafe on British campuses—and equally refusing to accept the erasure of Arab Israelis from a debate in which they are central.
Already, the protest has drawn widespread support from Jewish student groups and advocacy organisations, who are calling on the wider community to show up in solidarity — both with Jewish students who have endured an incredibly difficult two years, and with Arab-Israelis who are bravely raising their voices and demanding to be heard.
It is a protest unlike any seen before in Britain. And it could not come at a more urgent time.
British campuses need to choose: will they be places of intellectual integrity and moral courage—or platforms for imported hate and fear?
We know what side we’re on.
Now it’s time for everyone else to decide.
The protest will take place at 6:30pm on Wednesday 2 April at SOAS.
Hosted by: Stop The Hate, Stop The Hate on Campus, and Together Vouch For Each Other
Supported by:
UJS, CAAA, Our Fight, We Believe In Israel, CAMERA on Campus, Stand With Us UK, Hexagon Society, King’s J-Soc, Queen Mary London J-Soc, Imperial J-Soc, UCL J-Soc, LSE J-Soc, SSI City, and SSI Kings
