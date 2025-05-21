OPINION: The UK and Israel need closer dialogue, not megaphone diplomacy
The UK should work more directly with Israel to end the current conflict, not inflict unilateral retribution
The late Shimon Peres liked to tell the story of two naval vessels crossing paths in the Mediterranean in the late 1940s. The Royal Navy commander waves and calls over to his interlocutor not seeing the flag, and ask him where he came from. “Haifa” the second one answered. To which the Brit enquired, “do you still have a problem with the Jews over there?”
This week feels like a reminder that even among enlightened allies, some still have a problem with the projection of Jewish power. While it’s completely legitimate for allies, even close allies to have profound disagreements, both sides should realise that instead of megaphone diplomacy the appropriate protocol to overcome these challenges is closer dialogue, better communication and empathy, not unilateral retribution.
The British government’s pronouncements sound out of touch to Israeli ears. Far away from the comfort of Westminster, the harsh reality is keenly felt across Israel, particularly at a time when life is still regularly interrupted by Houthi missiles. Halting negotiations on a free trade deal appears vindictive and self defeating. Sanctions against Israeli settlers, however loathsome, does not bring peace any closer.
Regarding Gaza, it is incumbent on Israel to share enough intelligence for the Brits to know that there is no starvation. Similarly the measures the IDF takes to avoid civilians must be shared with their British counterparts too. Furthermore, they should be made aware of Hamas tactics, including diverting aid, as well as the highly problematic role of UNRWA in perpetuating Hamas rule. The UK government should be supporting the US efforts to establish a new mechanism to efficiently deliver aid directly to the Gazan people, circumventing and disempowering Hamas. The UK could also use its own close ties with Qatar to encourage them to cut their financial support to Hamas and clearly articulate that there can be no future rebuild if Hamas remain in power.
It is our obligation to remember every day the fate of the remaining hostages held in Hamas dungeons. That it remains an open wound in Israel, Jews around the world and non-Jewish allies with a moral compass. I’m left thinking, what would the British government be doing if the equivalent – 300 Brits – were being held captive for close to 600 days?
Richard Pater is the director of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) in Israel
