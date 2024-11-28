OPINION: Trapped by fear and shame: abuses against women cut across national borders and faiths

This year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25th November) served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles women face across the globe. From physical violence to psychological abuse, the forms of abuse against women are varied and pervasive, cutting across national borders, cultures, and faiths. Despite the progress made in addressing these issues, so much work still needs to be done.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), domestic abuse affects 1 in 4 women in England and Wales, with nearly 2 million people affected annually. Yet, these figures represent only those who have come forward. Many women—particularly from minority and marginalised communities—remain silent, trapped by fear, shame, and the weight of cultural and communal expectations.

Indeed, domestic abuse is often perceived to be a problem confined to certain communities or socio-economic groups. In reality, abuse knows no boundaries, affecting women of all faiths, ethnicities, and social statuses. Men can of course be victims too.

The Jewish community is far from exempt and the work of culturally specific organisations like Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) who support Jewish women affected by domestic abuse, are models to be replicated. As well as providing support, they play a vital role in raising awareness and challenging misconceptions surrounding domestic violence.

Every year, JWA holds an awareness raising Shabbat to precede the International Day. This year the focus was on the myths and realities of domestic abuse, addressing a pressing issue that for too many, still remains in the shadows, shrouded in shame.

The shame and stigma surrounding the issue often discourage them from seeking help, with victims sometimes feeling trapped between the desire to protect their family’s reputation and the urgent need to escape abuse.

This under-reporting is not unique to the Jewish community. Minority groups, including those from South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African backgrounds, face similar barriers. Fear of being ostracised, fear of cultural or religious judgment, and fear of being misunderstood can all deter victims from reaching out. These barriers only serve to perpetuate the cycle of abuse, making it harder for women to access the support they need.

While physical violence is often the most visible form of domestic abuse, it is by no means the only manifestation. Psychological, emotional, financial, sexual abuse, and indeed religious abuse, are also forms of domestic abuse that can be equally devastating.

JWA provides a safe space for women to seek help, educate the community, and challenge harmful stereotypes. Their awareness-raising Shabbat is a powerful tool in breaking the silence.

Domestic abuse is a societal issue and requires the collective action of communities, policymakers, and society at large. Challenging harmful myths, such as the idea that domestic abuse is rare within certain groups, or that women ‘choose’ to stay in abusive relationships, is key to helping victims come forward and seek help.

It has become evident that more accessible support systems for women from minority communities are needed. Culturally sensitive services that understand the unique challenges faced by these women, such as language barriers, immigration status, and religious beliefs, are crucial in ensuring that women get the help they need. We must create an environment where women of all backgrounds feel empowered to speak out, free from fear of shame or judgment.

Every woman deserves to live free from fear, free from violence, and with the dignity and respect that all human beings deserve. The fight to eliminate violence against women is far from over, but it is a fight that we must continue, with determination, compassion, and solidarity. Today and every day, let us challenge the myths, confront the stigma, and support organisations in their vital work.