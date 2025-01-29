OPINION: Trump’s new America threatens the most vulnerable in our societies

Within hours of his inauguration, Donald Trump had already begun signing executive orders which will gravely harm some of the most vulnerable in American society and beyond. This was a blizzard of actions which so clearly defy our Jewish values of compassion and responsibility.

Preventing desperate people from being able to seek asylum. Measures which will cause immeasurable and long-lasting damage to the global fight against climate change – indeed itself a growing factor in displacement worldwide. A package of policies and inflammatory language which embolden racism, Islamophobia, and hatred.

And all following an inauguration ceremony where a member of the United States government – who has spent much time in recent months supporting far-right movements in Europe, and whose platform, X, has become a breeding ground for hate – appeared to give a fascist style salute. That this new administration chose signing such orders as some of its first steps gravely concerns me.

Of course, it came as no surprise.

Trump’s intentions had been clearly broadcast during a campaign built on dangerous, divisive rhetoric, which all too often promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories. This was a candidacy and campaign run which caused great fear to many marginalised communities. It pains me deeply that so many migrants, LGBTQ+ people, and members of racialised communities are consequently facing heightened threat to their safety and dignity.

It might also be tempting to think that this is just a problem for the United States – and not another challenge for our community to take on. But the forces behind Trump’s victory are also gathering momentum in the UK. And they are deeply entwined. From Elon Musk’s political interventions, support for Tommy Robinson, and flirtation with Reform UK, to the connections between Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, we need to be deeply wary of the rise of right-wing populism on both sides of the Atlantic. These movements may seek to instrumentalise conflict in the Middle East and deeply concerning rise in antisemitism here.

But our community must be cautious of their honey trap. We cannot in good faith be supportive of political causes which whip up prejudice towards other minorities; who far too many times have been unashamedly Islamophobic. As Brits, we should want to be part of a society that is safe for all ethnicities, faiths, and religions – including, of course, our own.

So, with the far-right emboldened, what can we do instead? We must commit to defending our values of welcome and justice. And perhaps now, more than ever, with misinformation and disinformation spreading rampantly, we must challenge those who seek to propagate such falsehoods and division. At this troubling time, it is also important to remember that we are far from alone in our struggle for empathy and decency.

I take great strength, and am so proud, to be working in partnership with the international refugee protection agency HIAS. Their incredible history of welcoming and empowering displaced people stretches back over a century. Through this longevity, we also benefit from the hindsight to understand that today’s challenges can be overcome too. We owe it to those in need of support today to ensure that we do.

As HIAS’ President, Mark Hetfield, rightfully said on Monday: “America is at its best when we welcome refugees.” These powerful words also ring true here in the UK. I urge UK leaders to stand strong and join this call, and for our own community to continue showing solidarity with those demonised by growing right-wing populism and the emboldened far-right.

By remaining united, we can ensure that those facing hate are not alone.