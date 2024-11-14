OPINION: Week in, week out, Jewish students fight for their place on campus; now universities must step up
Cambridge JSoc's Naomi Bernstein says institutions must act decisively in protecting their Jewish students through concrete measures, not just words
I was elected campaigns officer of the Cambridge University Jewish Society almost a year ago, following a term as president. The elections came at the end of an incredibly turbulent time for our JSoc; after October 7th, we struggled to find our feet, knowing we had to adapt to a changed campus.
Alongside the rest of the JSoc, I have worked tirelessly to protect and represent Cambride’s Jewish students in the face of events justifying 7 October, an encampment, and even bomb threats to our synagogue. Week in, week out, Jewish students advocate for ourselves and fight for our place on campus.
Just last week on Sunday morning, with my hands deep in JSoc’s post-Shabbat washing up, my phone began to burst with messages. JSoc had been approached for comment by a student paper that had uncovered horrifyingly antisemitic comments posted on X by a member of university staff.
These posts included images of swastikas and claims that UJS is ‘trying to weaponise [sic] Jewish students’ and that there is ‘nothing endangering Jewish students’. The reality, as we know all too well, is vastly different.
Our initial response was to contact the pro-vice-chancellor for education, with whom we have (unfortunately) worked closely, and ask the university to take immediate action. I reported the posts to CST before working on JSocs’ statement to the media.
Over the following days, we balanced our degrees, JSoc socials, and meetings.
Last week, we met with the pro-vice chancellor, the head of the university reporting system, and journalists in the national press. These meetings served as a platform for us to continue pushing for expanded antisemitism awareness training provided by the union of Jewish students across the university, following a record 40 percent of incoming freshers receiving training from our JSoc last year.
When we reached Shabbat, it was refreshing to turn off my phone and disconnect from the whirlwind of student life. This week was particularly moving, as it was the interfaith Friday night dinner. At a time when campus tensions feel fraught, it was heartening to see over one hundred students from different faith groups come together to learn from each other’s traditions. Interfaith work has rarely been more challenging but is more important than ever. We need friends in student spaces.
As I look back on this last week and the year as a whole, I am so proud of what my JSoc and JSocs across the country have achieved. Despite an often stark backdrop, we have fostered a strong sense of identity and unity, driving us to continue celebrating our traditions and heritage. UJS has seen record numbers of Jewish students at Friday night dinners and social events across the country as our community comes together in the face of adversity.
However, universities, student unions, and governments must step up. With the pausing of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, universities now have an opportunity to take more significant action. We need our institutions to act decisively in protecting their Jewish students through concrete measures, not just words. This includes proactively tackling normalised antisemitism with expanded antisemitism awareness training provided by UJS, stronger, transparent and more accessible reporting systems, and clear action when incidents occur.
Jewish students have shown incredible resilience over the past year. We have united, celebrated our heritage, and renewed our sense of pride. But we cannot stand alone. Through our continued advocacy and with the continued support of UJS, we can reach a future where the Jewish student community not only survives but thrives with the full support of our universities and fellow students.
• Naomi Bernstein, former president and current campaigns officer, Cambridge University Jewish Society
