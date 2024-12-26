OPINION: Why the true message of Chanukah is now more important than ever

We are taught as children that the key message of the story of Chanukah is one of hope. There was only enough oil to light the Temple in Jerusalem for one night, but it lasted for eight. That is the Hanukkah miracle and it invokes a message of belief in the impossible, it is aspirational, positive and universal. A wonderful message for our community for those times when we are not under threat, or rather for those times when those who threaten us do so while wearing masks. It’s a message which encourages us to hide, stay silent, hope for the best & be the right kind of complicit Jew. In summation, let’s cross our fingers & pray for a miracle, the perfect message for a child.

But this year more than ever, there is a far more important & relevant message to share from the Chanukah story. There should be real emphasis on celebrating the Festival of Lights for what it truly is, a heroic story of the need to stand up & speak out, to be proud & brave in the face of antisemitic hate.

The true story is one of a Syrian king, Antiochus, a Hellenist, who invaded the Jewish homeland, destroyed our temple, banned Jewish holidays, banned our language, our traditions & our belief systems. The majority of Jews accepted their fate & chose to assimilate, they hid, whether out of fear, conditioned contrition or generational trauma.

But a small group, the Maccabees, refused to hide, they stood up, they fought back. It is that example of determination & bravery that heading into 2025 we should take from the festival of Chanukah.

Since the Hamas massacre of Oct 7th we have seen an exponential rise in antisemitism worldwide, a celebration on our streets of Jew hate, sometimes hidden behind an anti-Zionist banner or chant, more & more often just explicit anti-Jewish racism. Cultural & academic settings have become the frontline for the exclusion of anyone displaying a Jewish identity. The insidious BDS movement continues to gain traction as a means to erase our culture. Our institutions of government, mainstream media & law enforcement have failed us.

Chanukah reminds us not to stay silent when hate crimes & hate speech target any minority. It reminds us to tell our stories, teach our history & above all else to celebrate our very existence. Chanukah reminds us that we must fight for justice for people of all backgrounds & that it is reasonable to expect the same in return. Hanukkah reminds us to continue to be a people & to celebrate with joy, pride & strength.

It is a holiday about being particularly & defiantly, oneself. It doesn’t emphasise our sameness, our ability to assimilate, hide & fit in, no, it celebrates our uniqueness & our diversity. In 2025, whoever you may be, whether lighting the first candle on the menorah or opening presents under the tree, don’t hide, stand up, speak out, be proud.

Condemn racism, reject hate, come to the table and lets start the conversation.