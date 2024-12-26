OPINION: Why the true message of Chanukah is now more important than ever
Leo Pearlman on why we must follow the heroic example of the Maccabees by standing up against hate and being proud of who we are amid record antisemitism
We are taught as children that the key message of the story of Chanukah is one of hope. There was only enough oil to light the Temple in Jerusalem for one night, but it lasted for eight. That is the Hanukkah miracle and it invokes a message of belief in the impossible, it is aspirational, positive and universal. A wonderful message for our community for those times when we are not under threat, or rather for those times when those who threaten us do so while wearing masks. It’s a message which encourages us to hide, stay silent, hope for the best & be the right kind of complicit Jew. In summation, let’s cross our fingers & pray for a miracle, the perfect message for a child.
But this year more than ever, there is a far more important & relevant message to share from the Chanukah story. There should be real emphasis on celebrating the Festival of Lights for what it truly is, a heroic story of the need to stand up & speak out, to be proud & brave in the face of antisemitic hate.
The true story is one of a Syrian king, Antiochus, a Hellenist, who invaded the Jewish homeland, destroyed our temple, banned Jewish holidays, banned our language, our traditions & our belief systems. The majority of Jews accepted their fate & chose to assimilate, they hid, whether out of fear, conditioned contrition or generational trauma.
But a small group, the Maccabees, refused to hide, they stood up, they fought back. It is that example of determination & bravery that heading into 2025 we should take from the festival of Chanukah.
Since the Hamas massacre of Oct 7th we have seen an exponential rise in antisemitism worldwide, a celebration on our streets of Jew hate, sometimes hidden behind an anti-Zionist banner or chant, more & more often just explicit anti-Jewish racism. Cultural & academic settings have become the frontline for the exclusion of anyone displaying a Jewish identity. The insidious BDS movement continues to gain traction as a means to erase our culture. Our institutions of government, mainstream media & law enforcement have failed us.
Chanukah reminds us not to stay silent when hate crimes & hate speech target any minority. It reminds us to tell our stories, teach our history & above all else to celebrate our very existence. Chanukah reminds us that we must fight for justice for people of all backgrounds & that it is reasonable to expect the same in return. Hanukkah reminds us to continue to be a people & to celebrate with joy, pride & strength.
It is a holiday about being particularly & defiantly, oneself. It doesn’t emphasise our sameness, our ability to assimilate, hide & fit in, no, it celebrates our uniqueness & our diversity. In 2025, whoever you may be, whether lighting the first candle on the menorah or opening presents under the tree, don’t hide, stand up, speak out, be proud.
Condemn racism, reject hate, come to the table and lets start the conversation.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.