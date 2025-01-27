OPINON: 80 years on, the weight of memory grows heavier
Today's anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation is a stark reminder of the past—and the urgent duty to preserve it for the future.
On 27 January 2005, Holocaust survivors gathered in Auschwitz, surrounded by the world’s media. British survivors of Auschwitz Zigi Shipper, Bob Obuchowski, and David Herman went together to the commemorations. No one could imagine what they went through, other than each other. They were friends and confidants, and each leant on the other on that difficult day, being back in the camp.
Zigi, Bob and David stood side by side, wrapped up in coats and gloves against the elements, not the flimsy striped pyjamas the Nazis forced them to wear. They touched the barbed wire together – something they could never have done while imprisoned there – the Nazis would never have let them get that close, and even if they did, the fences were electrified.
I often think of these small acts of defiance, 60 years on, It was so important for them to go back as free men. They had married and had children and grandchildren and they saw their families as proof that Hitler had not won.
Ten years later, I remember Zigi looking at the photo as he stood at the camp to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation. By then Bob and David had passed away. Zigi was painfully aware that the 70th anniversary was a milestone and that with each anniversary, the number of survivors was growing fewer.
Today, I am back again, another 10 years on, marking the 80th anniversary, standing alongside Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich, who survived ghettos, Ravensbruck concentration camp, and Bergen-Belsen.
I cannot help but think of Zigi, who passed away two years ago; of Bob and David, who were here for the 60th anniversary; and of the million people murdered here simply because they were Jewish.
Being at Auschwitz is always a difficult and painful experience, and especially on the 80th anniversary.
There is the sorrow and the heartache that always comes from this place. But today His Majesty The King and world leaders will assemble here with over 1,000 journalists from around the world. The crimes that the Nazis hoped would never see the light of day are being laid out bare, for the whole world to see, as a reminder of what happened here.
Today, I am back again, another 10 years on, marking the 80th anniversary, standing alongside Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich, who survived ghettos, Ravensbruck concentration camp, and Bergen-Belsen.
This year we mark the day against a backdrop of antisemitism the likes of which we have not seen since the end of the Holocaust. The hatred that led to Auschwitz, that the world hoped had been exposed to the light of day and would never again rear its head, had seeped into society and over the last 15 months has become bolder, more confident, more vocal and dangerous.
And of course, there is also a sense of time slipping away. When we marked the 60th anniversary, we knew that we would not always have survivors with us. When we marked the 70th anniversary we knew that survivors were growing older and frailer.
As we mark the 80th anniversary we do so knowing we are now at that critical juncture. We are no longer looking towards a distant future where survivors will not be with us. The Holocaust is moving from living memory.
This year is likely the last time that we will remember surrounded by a significant number of survivors. According to Auschwitz’s website, 300 survivors joined the commemoration a decade ago, this year 50.
So it falls on all of us to remember, to take on the mantle for the next generation. The survivors who have given so much of themselves to the next generation, who have shared their most painful memories, need to know that 80 years on, they are in safe hands.
As I stand at the camp today, I remember the words of Roman Kent, a survivor of the Lodz Ghetto and Auschwitz-Birkenau. He said: “We survivors cannot – dare not – forget the millions who were murdered. For if we were to forget, the conscience of mankind would also be buried alongside the victims.”
Roman himself passed away in 2021. In his memory, in Zigi, David and Bob’s memory, and in the memory of all of those murdered by the Nazis, it is up to us to ensure that the world never forgets.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.