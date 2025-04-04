Orange butterfly renamed in honour of Ariel Bibas

The Academy of the Hebrew Language has renamed a striking species of orange butterfly — Melitaea ornata — in honour of murdered Israeli toddler, who was especially fond of them.

Previously known in Hebrew as Citimite Yerushalayim, the butterfly’s name referenced Jerusalem — a connection that made the tribute particularly fitting, as “Ariel” is another name for the city. It will now be called Citimite Ariel.

In a letter to Ariel’s father, Yarden Bibas, the Academy expressed its hope that this gesture might bring some small comfort amid the family’s grief.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It reads: “At a meeting of the plenary session of the Hebrew Language Academy, members unanimously decided to adopt the request of the zoology committee of the academy and to change the name of the Jerusalem spotted butterfly (Melitaea ornata) after your butterfly-loving son Ariel. From now on the butterfly will be called Ariel spotted.

“We thought that of all the orange butterflies of our country, this butterfly deserves to bear the name Ariel, since it is one of the names of Jerusalem. Let this be some comfort in your grief. And let his memory be remembered for all those who perished and fell in this heavy disaster and in this heavy battle.”

In his eulogy to his family on 26 February, Yarden, who was released after 484 days in captivity said: “Ariel, I hope there are plenty of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did during our picnics.”

Red-headed Ariel, together with his baby brother Kfir and mother Shiri, was murdered by Hamas in Gaza after being kidnapped from their Kibbutz Nir Oz home on 7 October 2023.