Oscar-winning filmmaker Hamdan Ballal released following West Bank arrest
Hamdan Ballal has been released after his arrest in the West Bank amid disputed claims of settler violence and stone-throwing
Hamdan Ballal, one of the directors behind the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, has been released by Israeli forces after being detained overnight following a violent confrontation in the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Ballal was arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at soldiers during clashes between Palestinians and Israelis near the village of Sussiya, located in the South Hebron Hills. Three Palestinians and one Israeli were detained, according to the IDF.
The military stated that “several assailants threw stones at Israeli civilians, damaging their vehicles”, leading to “a violent confrontation… involving mutual rock-throwing”. Upon arrival, IDF and police personnel were also targeted with stones, the statement said, prompting the arrests.
Ballal’s arrest came just weeks after he appeared onstage at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood to accept the Oscar for Best Documentary. No Other Land, which was co-directed with Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, explores the demolitions and displacement facing Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, a region at the heart of long-standing disputes over land and settlement expansion.
Yuval Abraham, who was reportedly with Ballal’s family at the time of the incident, claimed on X that Ballal was attacked in his home by settlers before being taken from an ambulance by Israeli soldiers. “Hamdan, co-director of our film No Other Land, is still missing after soldiers abducted him, injured and bleeding,” he wrote on Monday night.
The IDF denied claims that Ballal was removed from an ambulance, saying the arrests took place during the confrontation itself. “The detainees were taken for further questioning by Israeli police,” a spokesperson added.
On Tuesday, Abraham confirmed Ballal’s release posting: “After being handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base, Hamdan Ballal is now free and is about to go home to his family.”
He said that the incident was part of “a long-standing campaign to expel the residents of Masafer Yatta to make way for settlements”, which he claimed is “backed by the army”.
The documentary has sparked controversy in both Israeli and Palestinian circles. While it has been praised by human rights groups, Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar criticised the film as “sabotage against the State of Israel”, while a prominent BDS group also condemned its message.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.