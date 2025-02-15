Outgoing government extremism adviser concerned about impact of ‘weekly Gaza marches’
Home Office confirms Lord Walney role as independent adviser has come to an end
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The government’s outgoing independent adviser on extremism has said the “weekly Gaza marches” shows the legal balance between the right to protest and need to avoid disruption of people’s lives “is not currently set right.”
Lord Walney was appointed as the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption in 2020, but the Home Office has confirmed this has now “come to an end”.
Officials said the responsibilities of the anti-extremism tsar will be incorporated into the role of the commissioner for countering extremism, one of two posts, along with the independent Prevent commissioner.
After the change was announced, Lord Walney, previously known as former Labour MP John Woodcock, posted on X:”At a time of increasing threats and intimidation, we must do more to protect our democracy and its MPs from organised coercion, and the public from the menace of extreme protestors.
“I will continue to contribute to this vital debate and hope ministers will show in the coming months that they understand the depth of the public’s contempt for activists who unlawfully disrupt their lives and cause criminal damage to get their way.
“In particular, the combined toll of the weekly Gaza marches shows that the balance is not currently set right. The forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill is an important opportunity to give police forces greater ability to balance the right to protest with the cumulative harm that weekly demonstrations can cause to communities and the huge drain on police resources at a time they are already overstretched.”
Last May, a report published by Walney warned that there was a growing problem with extreme protest movements such as Palestine Action and he accused such groups of trying to undermine UK laws.
He recommended extending police powers to ban demonstrations they believed would lead to “intimidation from threatening or abusive conduct.”
Dan Jarvis, the security minister, thanked Walney and Robin Simcox, the outgoing commissioner for countering violent extremism, for their service.
“To continue our fight against extremism and terrorism in whatever form they take, we need expert advice and oversight. The role holders will be crucial in those efforts, and I look forward to working with the successful candidates,” he said.
A Home Office spokesman said: “We want to thank Lord Walney for his dedicated work as independent advisor and his vital contribution to the UK government’s understanding of political violence and disruption.
“His work will continue to inform our approach as we move forward to assess the complex challenges facing our country.”
