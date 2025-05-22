Disgust at fake AI Holocaust victim images on social media

Auschwitz Memorial has condemned the use of artificial intelligence to fabricate Holocaust victim images as a “profound act of disrespect,” after a popular Facebook page was found posting fake portraits of Nazis victims.

The account, called “90’s History”, has been sharing black-and-white AI-generated faces of named Holocaust victims – alongside reworded versions of verified facts copied directly from the Auschwitz Memorial’s official posts.

Images reviewed by Jewish News show clear parallels between the fabricated AI portraits and the Memorial’s real archival photos. In one example, the page published a polished, stylised image of Helena Waterman-de Jong, a Dutch Jewish woman deported to Auschwitz in 1942 – replacing the real, grainy photograph shared by the Memorial.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Another post invents a birthday scene for Léon Gorfinkel, a French Jewish child murdered in Auschwitz, complete with a digitally rendered cake.

The Auschwitz Memorial issued a scathing public statement on Thursday, warning that such content “misleads viewers” and “turns memory into manipulation”.

“The use of artificial intelligence to generate fictional images of Auschwitz victims – as done by the Facebook page ‘90’s History’ – is not a tribute. It is a profound act of disrespect to the memory of those who suffered and were murdered in Auschwitz,” it said.

“These are not real photos of the victims. They are digital inventions… that risk turning remembrance into fictionalised performance.”

The Memorial accused the page of copying names, dates and biographical details from its posts and replacing authentic material with “aestheticised distortion”. One AI-generated post shows a fictionalised version of the Auschwitz orchestra – a clean, contemporary image of men in uniform performing in a pristine hall, in a place of historical photography from the camp.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said the use of generative AI in this way posed a serious threat to Holocaust education.

“It blurs the line between truth and fiction, undermining public understanding and hindering efforts to combat Holocaust distortion and denial,” she said in a statement to Jewish News.

The Facebook page remains live at the time of publication. Jewish News has approached Meta for comment.

In its closing appeal, Auschwitz Memorial issued a direct message to the page’s operators: “Stop using artificial images. Stop contributing to disinformation. Respect the victims.”