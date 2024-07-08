‘Outstanding young people committed to changing the world’: Chief Rabbi at Holocaust Educational Trust’s ambassador conference

On Tuesday 2nd July hundreds of young people from across the UK gathered in London for the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Ambassador Conference, the first to take place following the October 7th terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.

Participants included Holocaust survivors Manfred Goldberg and Harry Olmer, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, head of Ambassador Programme Lord John Browne, leading academics and an expert panel on antisemitism.

Attendees, some of whom are currently struggling with the difficult atmospheres at their universities, schools and online were able to ask the panel questions on how best to grapple with the challenges when speaking about the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

They also heard from Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler, chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust Danny Stone, President of Leeds Jewish Society Emma Levy, Director of Labour Against Antisemitism Alex Hearn, journalist Nicole Lampert and academics and experts from across the sector.

Having visited the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of the Trust’s Lessons from Auschwitz Project, the charity’s young Ambassadors were able to test out Testimony 360, the charity’s new cutting-edge digital education programme which combines digital eyewitness testimony with virtual reality.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis said: “It is a privilege to be in a room with so many outstanding young people who have committed their lives to changing the world for the better. You have dedicated your time and volunteered your talents to invest everything you’ve got into broadening your understanding so that you can become educated the Holocaust, a crucially important topic.”

Lord Browne of Madingley, head of the Ambassador Programme said: “I see the impact of our Ambassadors everywhere, from arranging survivor testimony in their schools, to attending the educational days put on by Trust and volunteering in their communities. We are very grateful for all they do.”

Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) chief executive Karen Pollock said: “It was incredible to see hundreds of passionate and committed young Ambassadors at this year’s Ambassador Conference. As the Holocaust slowly moves out of living memory, their role becomes ever more vital – to ensure the legacy of the survivors for generations to come.

“With antisemitism reaching unimaginable levels, it is comforting to be in a room with so many young people, all determined to play their part in fighting this anti-Jewish racism. We are grateful for their dedication, eagerness to learn, and their passion for our cause”.