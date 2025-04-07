Over 1,600 Orthodox families receive kosher food aid ahead of Passover
Volunteers and councillors joined Food Lifeline’s annual Passover drive, distributing kosher food to families across Hackney and Haringey
More than 1,600 Orthodox Jewish families in Hackney, Haringey and nearby boroughs received essential kosher food parcels last Sunday, as part of a large-scale Passover distribution effort by Food Lifeline / ZSV.
Held at the charity’s Hackney warehouse on 30 March, the annual operation aimed to support families struggling with the cost of living ahead of Pesach. Over 50 volunteers packed and delivered parcels containing chicken, matzos, grape juice, fresh produce and other staples, “ensuring sensitivity and care is maintained for those in need.”
The event was attended by councillors and senior officers from Hackney and Haringey, including Cllr Ajda Ovat, Cllr Sam Pallis, Cllr Christopher Kennedy, Cllr Michael Desmond, Cllr Sade Etti, Cllr Simche Steinberger and Cllr Mark Grosskopf. Trustees of the ZSV Trust were also present. Organisers said their involvement “highlighted the strong partnership between local authorities and grassroots Jewish organisations tackling poverty in culturally sensitive ways”.
Founded in 1980, Food Lifeline supports those unable to access mainstream foodbanks due to religious dietary restrictions. With ongoing support from Hackney Council and the Household Support Fund, the charity now helps over 2,800 households annually with food, clothing, utility support and welfare referrals.
“This year’s distribution not only highlighted the urgent needs exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis but also celebrated the power of community, partnership, and targeted support that meets cultural sensitivities,” the charity said.
