Sharon Osbourne and Debra Messing among 400+ stars condemning anti-Israel lies after deadly DC shooting
Stars and studio execs back unprecedented open letter warning that incitement is fuelling real-world violence
More than 400 entertainment leaders – including actors Mayim Bialik, Debra Messing and Uzo Aduba – have signed a powerful open letter condemning a “toxic mix of distortion, bigotry and incitement” from the anti-Israel movement, warning that celebrity-amplified propaganda fuels deadly antisemitic violence.
The letter, released on Thursday by the non-profit Creative Community For Peace (CCFP), follows the fatal shooting of two young people outside the Washington, D.C., Jewish Museum on 21 May. The attacker reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” during the incident.
“This stream of lies against the Jewish people and the Jewish ancestral homeland has now – unsurprisingly to anyone watching closely – turned deadly in the United States,” said The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. “This moment requires public figures to use their platforms responsibly.”
The unprecedented statement – backed by senior industry figures including Haim Saban, Sharon Osbourne, Patricia Heaton and the CEOs of Mattel, Warner Records and FOX Entertainment Global – accuses the anti-Israel campaign of pushing disinformation, justifying Hamas atrocities, and endangering Jews globally.
“We are saying enough,” the letter reads. “Enough with the lies, and enough with the extremism.” It warns that many well-meaning public figures have been “manipulated” into spreading Hamas-aligned narratives, often without realising the damage.
In a joint statement, CCFP chair David Renzer and executive director Ari Ingel said: “For the past 600 days, the anti-Israel movement has espoused an unrelenting stream of extremist rhetoric to demonise Israel and anyone who supports the country… Without a course correction, we will only see more hate, more violence, and more innocent people targeted simply for being Jewish.”
The letter directly links social media-driven incitement to real-world consequences, referencing the D.C. shooting as proof that slogans like “Free Palestine” are being weaponised into calls for violence.
It further accuses the anti-Israel campaign of co-opting progressive movements, defending Hamas’s use of human shields, and spreading libels such as the false claim that Israel sought to kill “14,000 babies in a 48-hour period”.
“These lies should collapse under the weight of their own absurdity,” the letter adds, “yet they are amplified by the media and celebrities with millions of followers.”
The letter ends with a call for unity: ‘We reject all these lies… and call on all our colleagues to reject this extremist rhetoric and the spread of misinformation so that we can all work toward a future in which all Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and dignity.”
A full list of signatories – which also includes Jonathan Shalit OBE, Ben Silverman, Diane Warren and Emmanuelle Chriqui – is available HERE.
