Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in Washington DC
Washington DC Police: Alleged Gunman shouted "Free free Palestine" as he was arrested
Two Israeli embassy staff have been shot dead in Washington DC, after being approached by a terrorist outside the Capital Jewish Museum.
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were killed after attending an event at the museum which was focused on helping Gazans. The US ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, told a news conference that the two were about to be engaged — with Lischinsky having bought a ring this week, and planning a proposal next week in Jerusalem.
At a news conference on Wednesday night, Pamela Smith, Washington DC’s police chief, confirmed that the police had arrested a suspect, who had shouted “free, free Palestine” while being detained.
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, described the shooting as “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line.”
He continued: “We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”
Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, said: “I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC. This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured.
“I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us.”
