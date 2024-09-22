Packed Labour conference event warned about threat of left-wing antisemitism

Labour activists have been given a stern warning about the growing threat posted by left-wing antisemitism at a packed conference event.

Jewish Labour panelists Mike Katz and Adam Langleben were joined by MP Joani Reid, new chair of the parliamentary group on antisemitism, and Mark Rusling, director of learning at the National Holocaust Museum in an often intense debate.

In her first speaking engagement in her role on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), newly elected MP Reid was stark about the rise of conspiracy theories on the left under Jeremy Corbyn.

“I am not Jewish, I don’t reside in a part of the world where particularly many Jews live, and I often think I know more antisemites than I do actual Jews.

“But I grew up being very much on the left and I have been subjected to antisemitic conspiracy theories my whole life.”

Reid recalled one conservation in Glasgow in which she was asked “Do you know who funded the Holocaust?”

She was then told the evidence it was the Jews could be found online. Reid was also clear that under Jeremy Corbyn, antisemtism on the left was allowed to run rife.

As Labour faced up to its problems with left antisemitism, all panelists agreed there was a growing problem with the Greens, inside Reform UK and the SNP.

Sunday morning’s event was orgainsed by the Labour List newsite under the title of Conspiracy theories: Do we tolerate on the left what we fight on the right?

Progressive Britain’s executive director Langleben said at present the threat of violence seemed more prevelent on the far-right, than with those who share conspiracy theories on the left.

But the former JLM national secretary warned:”I don’t believe that just because the far-right are more prone to violence quickly doesn’t mean that the far-left at some point in the future could not get to that point.

“I think the Soviet Union is a prime example of that.”

Katz, the JLM’s national chair noted that walking into Labour conference at pro-Palestine gathering included a banner reading the Labour Party is “controlled by Zionists.”

“It made me think,” opined Katz, “you know, in a good way they’re right, the Labour Party is controlled by people who believe in the right to self-determination for Jewish people, and their own state.. that’s a good thing.”

He continued:”But it’s completely obvious to anyone with half a brain that Labour is not controlled by Zionists, by Israel, or controlled by a foreign power.”

Rusling also spoke well on the dangers of ignoring the rising threat posed by left-conspiracies, which he said had often become indistinguishable for those of the far-right.

A hand-out provided to those attending featured images shared online by someone who claimed to be left-wing, including claims Churchill was bought by Zionists, and the octupus that symbolised Jewish power.

Both Langleben and Katz spoke about the worrying rise of antisemitism in the aftermath of October 7th, with the Progressive Britain chief stressing that in some form or another 90 per cent of UK Jews would describe themselves as being Zionist.

Katz noted the shameful online meme shared ahead of a recent antiracism demo in Finchley which included all call to “get Zionists out” of the North London area.

He also stressed the variety of Jewish political and religious views with JLM.