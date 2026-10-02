Palestine Action group ‘armed with kebab skewers attacked Elbit Systems guards’

Palestine Action activists armed with “large metal kebab skewers” attacked security guards during a break-in at Israel-linked weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems, a court has heard.

Qesser Zuhrah, 21, Zahra Farooque, 26, Kamran Ahmed, 29, Heba Muraisi, 31, and Liam Mullany, 34, went on trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday charged with criminal damage and violent disorder over the break-in during the early hours of August 6 2024.

Jurors were told that a security guard suffered a 4cm laceration to his head after being attacked at the site in Filton, near Bristol, which manufactures defence technology equipment including drones.

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The five defendants are accused by prosecutors of being part of a “black team”, wearing black jumpsuits, whose role was to overwhelm security guards so a “red team”, wearing red jumpsuits, “could break into the factory and start smashing up property”.

Opening the trial, Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: “The black team did that by threatening, intimidating and, if necessary, assaulting the guards by throwing fireworks at them, brandishing weapons such as whips and hammers and large metal kebab skewers.

“Although they may not have gone into the factory and wielded the crowbars and sledgehammers in the building to smash up Elbit’s property, each of them signed up to a plan to help the red team do just that, and thereby to shut Elbit down for as long as possible.”

Ms Heer added: “The attack was carefully planned, not only had the premises been targeted in advance, but willing participants had been identified and a step-by-step plan of action devised and agreed upon.

“Everyone taking part knew what their role was and what was required.”

Footage of the break-in, shown to jurors, appeared to show black team members lighting fireworks and flares and launching them toward unarmed security guards, while others cracked whips and raised kebab skewers as they swore and shouted at guards to “back off”.

Ms Heer told jurors: “Their intention, no doubt, was to frighten and intimidate them and so prevent them from intervening to stop the red team from entering the factory.”

The prosecutor said security guard Nigel Shaw suffered a 4cm laceration to his head after being struck by members of the black team, whose faces were masked to conceal their identity.

The court was told that because they were all dressed in similar clothing, it was not always possible for police to identify defendants on video footage.

However, jurors were told that Zuhrah and Muraisi were identified as part of the group who ran towards the security guards to confront them.

Zuhrah was identified as the only black team member wearing white trainers and she also wore a black and white bandana on her head during the break-in.

Jurors were told she was “carrying fireworks and a large kebab skewer when she entered the yard”.

Muraisi, also carrying fireworks and a skewer, was identified as wearing a GoPro camera.

The court was told that Muraisi “appears to have taken a leading role, shouting instructions to the other members of the team”.

Jurors were told that a prison van, driven by a member of the red team, crashed through the first perimeter fence surrounding Elbit’s factory at about 3.30am.

The black team followed on foot shouting “Free Palestine” as the van was driven through a second perimeter fence at the site of the firm, whose parent company is based in Israel.

The court was told that Palestine Action’s plan for the attack, discovered by the police, referred to the black team as “Coverts” and planned for them “to get away without being caught”.

After the red team, known as “Overts”, had gained entry, the black team were given the command to “fall back” and they then left through a perimeter fence where a hole had earlier been cut.

Ms Heer said that “in her haste to get away over the fence, Qesser Zuhrah lost her white trainers which she left at the scene”.

Zuhrah’s and Mullany’s DNA was found on white hard hats located on the Elbit site, with Mullany’s DNA also being found on the handle of a hammer and a skewer.

Jurors were told that Zuhrah had acted as a “co-ordinator” of the black team and her role involved “recruiting people, encouraging them to join Palestine Action and training them”.

Zuhrah circulated a message after the attack to black team members including Mullany and Ahmed saying they were disbanding the group and “advising them not to share any videos or pictures they may have taken”, the court heard.

She also told them to “dispose of their action clothes, to dress their wounds and to text her if they had been arrested before”, as well as advising them “never to speak about the action and to keep a low profile”.

Footage was shown to jurors of the red team damaging parts of the factory and the court heard that Palestine Action activists published some footage of the attack they had recorded on GoPro cameras.

Ms Heer said “footage which showed Mr Shaw being attacked outside the factory was not published”.

Mullany, of Loop Farm Rd, Poole; Ahmed, of Langdon Crescent, London; Farooque, of Delorme Street, London; Muraisi, of Bedford Avenue, London; and Zuhrah, of Llandover Road, London, deny criminal damage and violent disorder.

The trial continues.