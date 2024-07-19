Palestinian bid to ban Israel football team from Olympics fails
Israel has been drawn into Group D alongside Japan, Mali and Paraguay, with the top two nations set to advance through to the knockout stage.
Israel men’s football team will be able to play at the Olympics after a decision on whether to agree to Palestine’s call to suspend the federation was delayed by FIFA to allow more time for consideration.
The Palestinian federation (PFA) first proposed the sanctioning and suspension of the Israeli association back in April, on the grounds of human rights and humanitarian law violations committed in the Gaza Strip.
The war began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 in which terrorists killed around 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages.
The terror group claims more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war which followed its unprovoked rampage, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants in its count.
The PFA called for a vote to exclude Israel at FIFA Congress, which was supported in the room by the Jordanian FA.
However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it was a matter for the FIFA Council to make a decision on, once it had sought an independent legal assessment.
The governing body has now revealed the initial expected timeframe for a decision has been extended, following requests from both parties over their submissions.
A FIFA statement read: “An independent legal assessment of the Palestinian Football Association proposals against the Israel Football Association was due to be provided to FIFA Council by 20 July 2024.
“Following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness.
“The assessment will be shared with the FIFA Council for any subsequent decision no later than 31 August 2024.
“FIFA would like to thank both member associations for their ongoing support and co-operation.”
The football tournament at the Paris Olympics begins with the group stage from July 24, with the men’s gold medal match set to take place on August 9.
Israel have been drawn into Group D alongside Japan, Mali and Paraguay, with the top two nations set to advance through to the knockout stage.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.