Palestinian flags spark abandonment of women’s football final
Teams refuse to play on after stadium owner objected to political protests
A regional women’s cup final was abandoned midway through play on Sunday after officials at Maidstone United’s Gallagher Stadium reportedly objected to the display of Palestinian flags and protest banners in the crowd.
Clapton Community FC Women were leading 2-0 against Dulwich Hamlet Reserves in the London and South East Regional Women’s Football League Trophy final when a stadium representative asked supporters to remove a Palestinian flag and a sign reading “Show genocide the red card.”
When fans refused to comply, officials gave players two options: finish the match behind closed doors or halt the game. Clapton declined to continue, and the fixture was abandoned.
In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, the club said: “Thirty-two women were denied the opportunity to play a final. Our players and supporters are united in their concern for Palestinians who are being bombed daily. A flag or banner is no reason to abandon a cup final.”
Photos from the match show supporters waving Palestinian flags and holding banners supporting trans rights. After the game was called off, fans of both sides remained in the stands chanting and holding placards.
The league has since declared the match void. Both clubs may now face action from the Football Association, which bars political messaging at games.
Clapton CFC, a fan-run club based in east London, supports the BDS campaign and has previously hosted Palestinian teams at its home ground. Dulwich Hamlet, known for its activist fanbase, has promoted refugee, LGBTQ+ and mental health causes.
Maidstone United has not commented on the incident.
