Palestinian migrant who called for murder of Jews arrested days after entering UK
Abu Wadee, believed to be originally from Khan Younis, has posted extremist videos online
A Palestinian man who illegally entered the UK and has a history of calling for the mass killing of Jews has been arrested and charged with immigration offences.
Abu Wadee, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas, was taken into custody on Sunday evening, three days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. His detention follows reports highlighting his violent antisemitic statements and extremist social media activity, raising urgent concerns about border security and the delay in his arrest.
Wadee, believed to be in his 30s and originally from Khan Younis in Gaza, has posted videos online in which he openly calls for the murder of Jews. In footage uncovered by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, he can be heard praying: “Allah, kill them one by one, and don’t leave a single one. Allah, destroy them completely, disperse them completely, and make the earth fall from under his feet.”
He has also posted images of himself holding an assault rifle and declared himself a member of the so-called ‘tyre-burning unit,’ a militant group known for attacking Israeli forces with firebombs and rocks.
A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that Wadee has been charged with knowingly arriving in the UK without leave and remains in custody. He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today.
The delay in his arrest has sparked strong political criticism, with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp calling for immediate deportation.
“I’m glad the authorities have tracked him down, but he should never have been able to get there in the first place,” he said.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also questioned why it took authorities three days to act, despite reports of his arrival surfacing on Saturday.
The Home Office defended its handling of the situation, stating: “The British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation’s security, including taking action in the Border Security Bill to give the police and immigration officers stronger powers to act where anyone poses a threat.”
Wadee has built a significant online following, with his TikTok and YouTube accounts reportedly attracting millions of views. He is believed to have documented his journey from Gaza to the UK on social media, including footage of his boat being approached by UK Border Force.
His presence in the UK has intensified concerns over antisemitism, extremism, and border control, with growing pressure on the government to explain why he was not detained immediately.
It remains unclear whether further charges will be brought against him or whether authorities will seek to fast-track his deportation.
