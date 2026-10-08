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Paperweight is expanding

By The Paperweight Trust October 8, 2026, 8:33 am Edit
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Three great opportunities to join our growing team and support us in being a vital lifeline to those in the community facing overwhelming crisis.

Finance and Administration Officer
Marketing and Communications and Digital Lead
Community Engagement and Events Coordinator

For full details and how to apply, click here or email recruitment@paperweight.org.uk for further information

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