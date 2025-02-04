Paperweight raises £500k to bolster crucial support services

Community advice charity Paperweight has raised over £500,000 in its latest matched fundraising campaign, ensuring the continued expansion of its free, practical support services.

With more than 2,500 donors contributing, the funds will sustain and grow Paperweight’s work across legal, financial, welfare, post-bereavement, and administrative matters. This includes money advice, family law, civil law and immigration clinics, elder care, housing, and ‘Paperlite’ monthly check-ins to help clients stay on track.

Chief executive Bayla Perrin highlighted the campaign’s impact, saying: “This campaign has reinforced the importance of our work, ensuring we can continue to provide free and expert assistance to those who need it most. Right now, we’re taking on 50 to 60 clients each week.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nikki Arden, director of operations, added: “We are making a tangible difference to the lives of those who rely on Paperweight’s guidance, advocacy and support at a time when there is such an explosion of need.”

Paperweight’s expansion continues, with a new Leeds office opening in November, joining its existing locations in Gateshead, Manchester, Bournemouth, Brighton and Birmingham.

To find out more, click here