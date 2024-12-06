Part-time Beauty Therapist

MUST be fully qualified in NVQ level 2 & 3 and preferably trained in either Guinot or ESPA Treatments although product house training will be given if not.

These long-established private members clubs require a conscientious, skilled, friendly & immaculately presented therapist who is willing to go that extra mile. Punctuality, courteousness, meticulous standards

of hygiene, and a great work ethic are vital as is the ability to make the client feel like a million dollars by the time they leave your care.

We are looking for someone to slot into our existing rota so the right candidate must be flexible and able to do this. This would include working on a Sunday . There are also some daytime/evening weekday shifts available and we would be looking for someone who could commit

to a combination of these total to between 16-24 hours per week.

PLEASE APPLY ONLY IF YOU ARE WITHIN REASONABLE TRAVELLING DISTANCE OF THE CLUB. Please note: Unfortunately we are only able to respond to those CVs who have been successful.

Please send CVs to: tim@labspa.co.uk