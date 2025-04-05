Zoom Rockman’s Passover plate of pain for 2025
Artist serves up a reimagined Seder for the time
‘Reinterpret the Seder plate for 2025’ was the request to award-winning political cartoonist, illustrator and film-maker Zoom Rockman.
He agreed at once.
The Shoreditch-based 24-year-old has spent the past 18 months working on his first fully-animated feature film, SURVIVOR, which is about the true story of Ivor Perl, (born Yitzchak Perlmutter), who, in 1944 at the age of 12 was sent to Auschwitz.
He was separated from his parents and seven siblings, all of whom were murdered.
SURVIVOR is being talked about as a game-changer in Holocaust education, with plans for it to be screened at cinemas, synagogues, schools and universities all over the world.
Premiering at MIPCOM Cannes in 2024, it was recently broadcast on ABC in Australia as part of its Holocaust Memorial Day schedule.
Rockman is currently working on an animated TV series featuring Skanky Pigeon, a cartoon character he created aged 12 who starred monthly in iconic British comic The Beano from 2012 to 2016.
Welcoming the invitation to reimagine the Pesach plate in a time of heightened anxiety, Rockman said: “I found it quite easy to think of things that stood out for me about Jewish life in 2025 that relate to each of the objects on a seder plate.
“I wanted to make it a summary of where things are at right now for our community: the challenges we face and the many ways we’ve stood up to meet them. Once it was finished it was quite overwhelming to look at.”
Perlman, who is depicted as his younger self in Rockman’s film, has dedicated much of his life to educating others about the atrocities of the Holocaust.
Rockman’s seder plate will educate others about what Jews are facing now.
For information on SURVIVOR screenings, click here.
