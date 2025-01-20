‘Peacemaker’ Trump praises return of the hostages in inaugural speech

American President Donald Trump has said his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier” as welcomed the release of the hostages in his inaugural speech.

Addressing the audience after being sworn-in as the 47th President of the US, Trump said:”I’m pleased to say that, as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families.”

These words prompted a standing ovation from the audience, including by outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a ceremony staged indoors in Washington DC because of sub-zero temperatures, Trump confessed:”“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and a unifier.

“That’s what I want to be – a peacemaker and a unifier.”

The new President added:“Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.

“Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.”

The president of New York City’s Yeshiva University, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman also prayed for the Israeli hostages, as he appeared on stage wearing a yellow ribbon to deliver the benediction.

“Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our president so acutely feels,” he said.

“We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home,” he added.

The rabbi continued:”“Pray that the next four years brings peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East.”

Earlier Trump had struck a nationalistic tone in his speech.

Trump immediately struck a nationalistic tone in his inaugural address, vowing to “put America first”.

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” he said.

“We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first,” he said.

“America’s decline is over.”