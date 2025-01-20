‘Peacemaker’ Trump praises return of the hostages in inaugural speech
Referencing the Middle East in his speech the in-coming US president says he wants to be a 'unifier'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
American President Donald Trump has said his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier” as welcomed the release of the hostages in his inaugural speech.
Addressing the audience after being sworn-in as the 47th President of the US, Trump said:”I’m pleased to say that, as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families.”
These words prompted a standing ovation from the audience, including by outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
In a ceremony staged indoors in Washington DC because of sub-zero temperatures, Trump confessed:”“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and a unifier.
“That’s what I want to be – a peacemaker and a unifier.”
The new President added:“Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen.
“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.
“Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable.”
The president of New York City’s Yeshiva University, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman also prayed for the Israeli hostages, as he appeared on stage wearing a yellow ribbon to deliver the benediction.
“Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our president so acutely feels,” he said.
“We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home,” he added.
The rabbi continued:”“Pray that the next four years brings peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East.”
Earlier Trump had struck a nationalistic tone in his speech.
Trump immediately struck a nationalistic tone in his inaugural address, vowing to “put America first”.
“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” he said.
“We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration, I will, very simply, put America first,” he said.
“America’s decline is over.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.