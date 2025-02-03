Pentagon department memo lists US Holocaust rememberance events amongst paused projects

A leaked Pentagon memo responding to President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order banning diversity and inclusion initiatives listed annual Holocaust Day events among those being paused.

The memo, circulated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) – the Pentagon’s intelligence arm – listed 11 different events observed in the United States that employees there are no longer allowed to plan for with office activities.

Featured on the memo, which has been leaked on X, are the Holocaust Day/Days of Remembrance events scheduled to take place in May.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the United States, Holocaust Day/ Days of Remembrance runs from the Sunday before Yom Hashoah through to the following Sunday.

The US Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust.

This year’s events were scheduled to start of April 24th.

Last year’s national ceremony featured a keynote address by President Joseph Biden.

Every president since the Museum opened in 1993 has delivered the keynote address at a Days of Remembrance ceremony.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also participated last year.

Black History Month, Pride, and Women’s Equality Day are also among the list of events now subjected to a pause.

The memo, which has been confirmed as genuine, was circulated to the DIA workforce under the subject title “Pause on Special Emphasis Programs and Related Activities and Events.”

Asked to comment on the memo a DIA spokesperson said:”The Defence Intelligence Agency is working with the Department of Defence to fully implement all Executive Orders and Administration guidance in a timely manner

“As we receive additional guidance, we will continue to update our internal guidance.”

President Trump had immediately targeted DEI initiatives in a series of executive orders in his first week in office, with the White House saying that “DEI creates and then amplifies prejudicial hostility and exacerbates interpersonal conflict.”

It is unclear if the memo’s pause list is a temporary measure before further guidance arrives from the administration, or a definitive response to the executive order.

Meanwhile, Jewish News has also been sent a separate memo raising fears that Trump’s decision to overhaul the distribution of foreign aid will also see the end of funding to a major Holocaust education programme conducted by UNESCO.

The US president said the freeze had been implemented while his administration conducted a review to ensure that assistance worldwide is aligned with Trump’s “America First” foreign policies.

In another move, this time aimed at showing his disgust for antisemitism, Trump signed an executive order (EO) that ordered law enforcement to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses, including removing pro-Hamas activists with student visas from the country.

“It shall be the policy of the United States to combat antisemitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence,” the order stated.

Citing”an unprecedented wave of vile antisemitic discrimination, vandalism, and violence against our citizens, especially in our schools and on our campuses” the order gives the green light to removing pro-Hamas activists with student visas from the country, Fox News.

Trump’s directive gives all federal agencies a 60-day window to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism and deport anti-Jewish activists who broke any laws.