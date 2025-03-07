Pentagon official posted far-right consipracy about Jewish lynching victim Leo Frank
Concerns raised about Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, previous social media posts
The Pentagon’s new Deputy Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson has been criticised over inflammatory social media posts, including one allegedly promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
Wilson, the daughter of Trump advisor and conservative commentator Steve Cortes, is also revealed to have backed the far-right AfD party in Germany and suggested that transgender people shouldn’t be allowed to buy guns on mental health grounds.
Appointed in January into the Trump administration role Wilson had previously worked at an organization founded by the architect of Project 2025, the Christian conservative blueprint for a Trump White House.
In one tweet, Wilson commented on a post from the Anti-Defamation League commemorating the death of Leo Frank, a Jewish American whose 1915 lynching was a key factor in the organisation’s founding.
Frank was abducted from prison and murdered by a mob following his conviction for the murder of Mary Phagan – a teenage girl working at a factory where he was a director.
Most modern legal scholars agree that Frank was wrongly convicted based on circumstantial evidence and that his lynching was an example of antisemitic violence.
But in a response to claims made by the Anti-Defamation League Wilson repeated the accusation that Frank “raped and murdered a 13-year-old girl” and that he “tried to frame a black man for his crime.”
Wilson was accused on social media of promoting an “antisemitic conspiracy theory”, and the ADL said she was “parroting” a “neo-Nazi talking point”.
Elsewhere she is accused of supporting the theory that white people in Europe and America are being deliberately replaced through engineered demographic change and mass migration, orchestrated by political elites.
This has often led to claims from far-right activists that Jews are responsible for a “Great Reset.”
Wilson has argued that the Great Reset is “not a conspiracy theory”, but a “reality”.
