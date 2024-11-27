‘People of the Book’: National Library of Israel hosts the 2024 Sacks Conversation

The annual global day of learning honouring the legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks took place in Israel as part of events held in schools, universities, synagogues, and community centres worldwide.

This year’s event at Jerusalem’s National Library of Israel featured a conversation between Ambassador of the United States to Israel, Jacob J. Lew. and Jerusalem-born writer and educator Rachel Sharansky Danziger.

The theme, “The People of the Book,” reflected Rabbi Sacks commitment to learning, dialogue, and the power of ideas. The choice of the National Library of Israel as the venue coincides with its rehousing of his personal archives, containing pivotal documents, handwritten correspondence, certificates, and meticulously crafted notes for some of Rabbi Sacks’ most influential speeches.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rachel Sharansky Danziger said: “Although we don’t have Rabbi Sacks in the flesh and can’t hear his voice to share insights and to get us through these difficult times, he bequeathed us with a treasure of texts and words that we can turn to and continue to converse with him about the hard times and good times and our hope and heartbreak forever.”

Ambassador Jacob J. Lew told the audience about a meeting he had held earlier in the day with a hostage family: “I didn’t realize I was quoting Rabbi Sacks; but I said I’m more hopeful today than I have been in weeks, and I can’t tell you that it’s going to change tomorrow, but if things proceed in the way that I hope they will, in the coming days, there is a new opening that we will use everything in our power to bring out the 101 hostages.”

Lady Elaine Sacks said: “My dear husband expressed great enthusiasm for the new National Library of Israel, which he had described as ‘the Home of the Book for the People of the Book’. It is fitting that his personal archive will be housed there, continuing his legacy of sharing knowledge and wisdom with the world.”

Chairman of the National Library of Israel, Sallai Meridor, said: “In April of this year, through the generosity of The Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe, the National Library of Israel was entrusted with the personal archive of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks zt”l. This is a landmark event that sheds light on the mission of the National Library to serve as home for the intellectual and cultural creation of the greats of our people around the world. We are honored by this opportunity and responsibility and are committed to sharing this important archive with the world. Ki mitzion teitzei Torah – For from Zion will go forth the Torah.”

Chair of the Israel Board of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, Daniel Taub added: “At a time when his ideas are more relevant than ever, the influence of Rabbi Sacks’ thought continues to grow. On the occasion of his fourth yahrzeit, it is moving and inspiring to see such meaningful study of his teachings across five continents and throughout Israeli society.”

Established in memory of Rabbi Sacks, the Sacks Conversation celebrates his enduring influence as a global moral leader, fostering dialogue and the exchange of ideas.