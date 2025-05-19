Peter Tatchell: Pro-Palestine stewards had me arrested over anti-Hamas sign

Peter Tatchell has accused stewards at a pro-Palestine march in London of using police to suppress his criticism of Hamas after he was detained while holding a placard condemning both Israel’s actions in Gaza and human rights abuses by the terror group.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Tatchell, 73, was arrested “in error” at Saturday’s Nakba Day demonstration after officers were approached by stewards from the Palestine Coalition protest. He was later released without charge and the force said it would review its handling of the incident.

Tatchell, a lifelong campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and global human rights, said he had attended the march to show solidarity with Palestinians while also highlighting Hamas’s documented torture and execution of internal critics. His placard read: “Stop Israel genocide! Stop Hamas execution!” and included a photo of Oday Nasser Al Rabay, a Palestinian reportedly executed by Hamas after participating in protests against its rule in Gaza.

“I find it shocking that the campaign, which I’ve supported for 54 years, would seek to use the police to silence my criticism of Hamas,” Tatchell told the PA news agency.

“Before the march started, I was abused, menaced and threatened by a minority of protesters,” he added. “Some told me to ‘f*** off’ and called me ‘Zionist scum’. Despite this, the police stood by and did nothing. I was frightened for my safety.”

Tatchell claims stewards from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which co-organised the march, falsely told officers he had been shouting “Hamas are terrorists” – a slogan he denies using. He said police officers then accused him of being part of a counter-protest and warned that such slogans could be considered a criminal offence.

He was arrested under the Public Order Act on suspicion of a racially and religiously aggravated breach of the peace and escorted away from the main march.

“The police singled me out from all the hundreds of people marching in that section,” Tatchell said. “They told me they’d been asked to remove me by PSC stewards. It’s outrageous that criticising Hamas’s human rights abuses can get you arrested in Britain in 2025.”

In a statement, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign denied requesting any action against Tatchell. A spokesperson said: “PSC did not make any complaint to the police about Peter Tatchell, and we are not aware of any of the stewards making a complaint to any police officer.”

The Metropolitan Police acknowledged its error, stating: “Mr Tatchell was initially detained after concerns were raised with officers by stewards from the Palestine Coalition protest. Officers believed he was a counter-protester and directed him to a designated area. When he attempted to rejoin the main march, he was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.”

“While officers were acting in good faith based on the information they had at the time, we now understand that Mr Tatchell was legitimately participating in the protest. He was released at the earliest opportunity once the error was identified.”

The incident has raised broader concerns over freedom of expression within pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the role of police in adjudicating internal disputes among protesters.

Tatchell, who has previously faced arrest during his decades of protest work in the UK, Russia, and elsewhere, said the episode reflected an increasing intolerance within some activist spaces for dissenting views.

“The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has serious questions to answer,” he said. “Why do they refuse to tolerate criticism of Hamas by supporters of Palestinian freedom?”