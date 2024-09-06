Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour calls Roger Waters a ‘crank’
Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson previously accused 81-year-old Pink Floyd songwriter of being “antisemitic to your rotten core”.
Pink Floyd star David Gilmour has called his former bandmate Roger Waters a “crank”.
Gilmour made the comments as he promoted his new solo album.
Waters took legal action against the other members of Pink Floyd to stop them using the band’s name without him, but was not successful, after he left the group in acrimonious circumstances in 1985.
He reunited with the other members for Live 8 in 2005, and teamed up with Gilmour to restage Pink Floyd’s classic album The Wall in 2011 at the O2 Arena in London.
In 2023, Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson, who wrote the lyrics for his new album, posted on Twitter, now X, accusing 81-year-old Pink Floyd songwriter and co-founder Waters of being “antisemitic to your rotten core”.
Gilmour followed the remarks up, saying: “Every word demonstrably true.”
Waters is a prominent supporter of the Palestinian people.
Singer and guitarist Gilmour told the Friday edition of the Times: “Polly was boiling over with something and she put it out there. I put out a tweet agreeing with it, which I do, 100%.
“But who knows the mysteries of that crank’s mind? It is a topic that I will one day talk about but now is not the time. It would obfuscate everything I am trying to do.”
A statement on Waters’ account in February 2023 said: “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”
That same year, then-Tory Government minister Michael Gove and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Waters over his comments about Israel and Jewish people.
In 2020, Waters claimed Gilmour “banned” him from the Pink Floyd website, as he “thinks he owns it”.
The bassist and singer said at the time: “I think he thinks because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and that I’m irrelevant and that I should keep my mouth shut.”
Gilmour also said that it is “too long ago to remember” how he approached an album with Pink Floyd as he released his first record in nine years, Luck And Strange, on Friday.
He added: “I had some lovely times in my old pop group. But Roger left the band when I was still in my thirties and Rick (Wright) is dead, so the relevance of all that stuff has vanished for me.
“I haven’t spoken to Roger for almost 40 years. I can’t make connections back to Pink Floyd any more.”
The 78-year-old guitarist and vocalist last released a studio album as part of Pink Floyd, 2014’s The Endless River, featuring recordings of the psychedelic group’s late keyboard player Richard Wright, who died in 2008, and drummer Nick Mason.
Gilmour’s last solo release was Rattle That Lock, in 2015.
The star also addressed how he felt about original Pink Floyd singer and guitarist Syd Barrett, who split from the band in the 1960s after his behaviour became erratic.
Barrett, who died in 2006, lived reclusively in Cambridge after leaving the group.
Gilmour said Barrett “could be enormously fun or enormously difficult and quite often you had absolutely no idea what he was talking about”.
He added: “There was a lot of guilt involved but by then we were snowballing down our mountain and too much success brings its own kind of madness.
“Deeply unqualified people are thrust into positions of power and we’ve all seen where that can lead, destroying your life with drugs and so on.”
Formed in London in 1965, the band are one of the biggest-selling groups ever, and released the albums The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.
A representative for Waters has been contacted for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.