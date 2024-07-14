Pleaner family ready to kick off tonight’s big event… daughter Isla’s batmitzvah (with a big screen for the footie)

When Mark and Stacey Pleaner began planning their daughter Isla’s batmitzvah nearly two years ago, the last thing on the South African couple’s minds was that of a clash with the England football team and the Euros final.

But so it has proved: England are playing Spain in Berlin tonight, while in London, the Pleaner family will throw “a very big party” to celebrate Isla’s batmitzvah.

To try to continue with the event with the least possible disruption, the Pleaners are providing a giant TV screen — with the sound turned down— so that their guests do not need to huddle around mobile phones.

The running order of the event has been tweaked, too, so that Isla — who gave “an amazing dvar Torah” at Edgware SEED on Shabbat — will not have to compete with commentary during the game.

Stacey, a GP, says the family would normally be watching the final, as they are all keen football fans and players. Elder daughter Noa, 14, plays for Maccabi Lions, as does their youngest child, Gabriel.

It’s almost an echo of the iconic film, Sixty-Six, directed by Paul Weiland, whose own barmitzvah fell on the same day as the 1966 World Cup Final, and the late Jack Rosenthal’s delicious play, Barmitzvah Boy, which marked the same coincidence.

As for JFS student Isla, her mother says that while she would normally have watched the Euros final herself, “she has just embraced it, and is hoping that England win — it will make it more memorable. We have told her that you can’t make lemonade without lemons, so we think it’s more a case of England playing at the same time as Isla’s batmitzvah, rather than the other way around”. Win or lose, the Pleaners plan to celebrate in style.