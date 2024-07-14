Pleaner family ready to kick off tonight’s big event… daughter Isla’s batmitzvah (with a big screen for the footie)
'We think it’s more a case of England playing at the same time as Isla’s batmitzvah, rather than the other way around," say the proud batmitzvah girl's mum and dad.
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
When Mark and Stacey Pleaner began planning their daughter Isla’s batmitzvah nearly two years ago, the last thing on the South African couple’s minds was that of a clash with the England football team and the Euros final.
But so it has proved: England are playing Spain in Berlin tonight, while in London, the Pleaner family will throw “a very big party” to celebrate Isla’s batmitzvah.
To try to continue with the event with the least possible disruption, the Pleaners are providing a giant TV screen — with the sound turned down— so that their guests do not need to huddle around mobile phones.
The running order of the event has been tweaked, too, so that Isla — who gave “an amazing dvar Torah” at Edgware SEED on Shabbat — will not have to compete with commentary during the game.
Stacey, a GP, says the family would normally be watching the final, as they are all keen football fans and players. Elder daughter Noa, 14, plays for Maccabi Lions, as does their youngest child, Gabriel.
It’s almost an echo of the iconic film, Sixty-Six, directed by Paul Weiland, whose own barmitzvah fell on the same day as the 1966 World Cup Final, and the late Jack Rosenthal’s delicious play, Barmitzvah Boy, which marked the same coincidence.
As for JFS student Isla, her mother says that while she would normally have watched the Euros final herself, “she has just embraced it, and is hoping that England win — it will make it more memorable. We have told her that you can’t make lemonade without lemons, so we think it’s more a case of England playing at the same time as Isla’s batmitzvah, rather than the other way around”. Win or lose, the Pleaners plan to celebrate in style.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.