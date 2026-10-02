Polanski calls for Palestine Action ban to be revoked but sidesteps discussing Zionism motion

Zack Polanski used his leader’s speech at the Green Party’s autumn conference to call for the Palestine Action organisation to have its status as a banned terrorist organisation revoked.

Speaking on the opening day of his party’s conference, he also claimed credit for influencing Labour’s shifting stance on the Middle East.

But notably, Polanski did not address the upcoming controversial vote by Greens on a motion declaring “Zionism is racism,” which is scheduled to be debated at the conference on Sunday.

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He also made no reference to the challenge of tackling antisemitism within sections of the party—a topic that has raised concerns among Jewish Green members.

But Polanski avoided mentioning the criminal actions of some Palestine Action activists, to instead focus on the carefully staged protests urging de-proscription.

“The sight of pensioners being put in handcuffs and bundled into police vans for holding up cardboard signs—that has been a stain and a shame on this country’s reputation for far too long,” he claimed.

To loud cheers from the audience in the Brighton Centre, Polanski criticised the Labour government, accusing it of being “so determined to crush dissent that it labels those with views it doesn’t want to hear as terrorists.”

At one point, chants of “Free, free Palestine” erupted from Green Party members in the hall, many of whom wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves around their necks or shoulders.

Turning to Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s recent announcement of sanctions against Israel over West Bank settlements, Polanski said: “Just a few days ago, the foreign secretary stood on a stage like this and said something many of us will feel vindicated by.

“Yet as he spoke, meters away, principled people were being hauled away by the police.”

With supporters rising to their feet in applause, Polanski concluded: “We stand with one voice now as we say – drop the charges, end the genocide, de-proscribe Palestine Action.”

Due to electoral regulations, Polanski could not explicitly mention the Holborn and St Pancras by-election taking place next week, but he alluded to recent campaigning efforts, continuing his criticism of Labour.

He also deployed the slogan “Vote Green and watch Labour move” in a further bid to claim credit for Andy Burnham’s direction as the new Prime Minister.

At one point, the Greens leader suggested late left-wing Labour veteran Tony Benn as one of his political heroes – despite joined the Liberal Democrats soon after the politician’s death.

Polanski also used his address to unveil a new Green Party policy, proposing controls on private sector rent increases, modelled on the pensions triple lock.

He told the conference: “A few weeks ago, we heard that the Government had delayed giving the green light to new oil and gas drilling at Rosebank and Jackdaw.

“Why? Because they’re worried about losing votes to the Greens.

“That makes me hopeful, because that is the difference our party makes: Vote Green and watch Labour move.”