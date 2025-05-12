Police confirm investigation into Leeds student group’s ‘armed resistance’ call

West Yorkshire Police is reviewing whether a criminal offence was committed after a Leeds-based student group called for “armed resistance” and a “global siege” ahead of a protest in the city centre.

The demonstration, held on Saturday 10 May by leedsstudents4palestine, went ahead days after the group published a graphic Instagram post urging followers to “let our collective rage erupt” and “strengthen unity around armed resistance”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told Jewish News: “West Yorkshire Police has been made aware of concerns relating to an Instagram post from a pro-Palestinian students group in Leeds. This post is currently being reviewed to assess whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

The force confirmed officers were aware of the protest in advance and said: “There will be a police presence.”

It added: “We continue to engage with faith groups and key individuals across the county to understand the impact of these international events locally.”

The original post also invoked “the Palestinian Resistance’s calls for escalation” and denounced “collaborators sustaining the Zionist genocidal project”. At the march, students carried signs including “Glory to our martyrs” and “Disarm the genocide”, alongside drone imagery and face coverings.

According to the Union of Jewish Students, the group signed a public letter supporting lawyers campaigning for the deproscription of Hamas and reposted slogans such as “Glory to the Palestinian Resistance”.

Jewish News has contacted the University of Leeds and the protest organisers for a response.