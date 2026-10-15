Police hunt woman filmed shouting ‘Dirty Zionists!’ at Golders Green Tube station
British Transport Police appeal for witnesses after footage emerges of keffiyeh-clad woman hurling insults at members of the public.
Police are appealing for witnesses after footage widely shared on social media showed a woman shouting “Dirty Zionists!” at passengers in Golders Green Tube station on Tuesday.
The woman, wearing a red keffiyeh, asked members of the public passing through the station: “Do you support genocide? Do you support the killing of babies as well?… You harass me almost every day, calling me a terrorist” as she filmed herself on her mobile phone.
A British Transport Police spokesperson told Jewish News: “We’re aware of videos circulating on social media showing a woman harassing passengers at Golders Green Underground station. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, led by BTP officers.
“Anyone who was at the station between 8am and 10am on 13 October and saw what happened is urged to come forward, either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 446 of 14 October.”
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.