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Police hunt woman filmed shouting ‘Dirty Zionists!’ at Golders Green Tube station

British Transport Police appeal for witnesses after footage emerges of keffiyeh-clad woman hurling insults at members of the public.

By Michelle Rosenberg October 15, 2026, 2:55 pm Edit
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Screenshot, Tuesday 13 October 2026
Screenshot, Tuesday 13 October 2026

Police are appealing for witnesses after footage widely shared on social media showed a woman shouting “Dirty Zionists!” at passengers in Golders Green Tube station on Tuesday.

The woman, wearing a red keffiyeh, asked members of the public passing through the station: “Do you support genocide? Do you support the killing of babies as well?… You harass me almost every day, calling me a terrorist” as she filmed herself on her mobile phone.

A British Transport Police spokesperson told Jewish News: “We’re aware of videos circulating on social media showing a woman harassing passengers at Golders Green Underground station. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, led by BTP officers.

“Anyone who was at the station between 8am and 10am on 13 October and saw what happened is urged to come forward, either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 446 of 14 October.”

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