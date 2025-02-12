Police launch appeal over city centre assault on man wearing kippah
Police said that they were currently investigating “and inquiries are ongoing" over incident in Manchester city centre
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have put out an appeal for information after a Jewish man wearing a kippah was attacked in the city centre last week.
The attack, now recorded as a hate crime, is reported to have taken place in Exchange Square, at lunchtime in the city. Jewish News has been told details of the attack, which cannot be made public for legal reasons.
Police said that they were currently investigating “and inquiries are ongoing to determine those responsible”.
In a joint statement, a spokesperson for the police and the Community Safety Trust (CST) said: “Hate crime in Greater Manchester will not be tolerated, and we will always endeavour to take action against those responsible for this type of offence to keep our communities safe.
“Hate crime comes in many different forms and strikes at the heart of communities, having a devastating impact.
“In Greater Manchester, we are proud to be made up of many diverse communities of people who live and work here, and everyone should feel safe and welcome when visiting our city-region.”
Issuing a picture of the alleged assailant, police said: “We would like to speak to this man in relation to an incident in Manchester city centre”.
They added: “If you think you saw something, have mobile phone footage/images, or any information about this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 001613 of 03/02/2025, or report it via our LiveChat function on the GMP website.”
Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”
