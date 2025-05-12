Police launch probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home
Police and Fire brigade responded to reports of a fire at 1.11am on Monday
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Police have launched an investigation after a fire broke out at Keir Starmer’s home in north London in the early hours of Monday morning.
The London Fire Brigade arrived at the property, which has previously been targeted by pro-Palestine activists, after flames were reported shortly after 1.10am.
The LFB confirmed there was “damage” to the front of the home – but the blaze was swiftly brought under control.
A door was damaged by the fire, but nobody inside was hurt.
But cordon remained in place on the street on Monday afternoon.
A Met Police statement said:”On Monday, 12 May at 01:35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address in Countess Road, NW5.
“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.
“The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.
“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May.”
A spokesperson for LFB added: ” The Brigade was called at 0111 and the fire was under control by 0133.
“Two fire engines from Kentish Town Fire Station attended the scene.”
Last year three people were found guilty of public order offences after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside his house.
Starmer’s wife Victoria had told Westminster magistrates’ court that she felt “a bit sick” and “uncomfortable” during the protest, after she was there with her son.
Activists from the group Youth Demand had hung a banner outside the London house that read: “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red hand prints, while rows of children’s shoes were laid in front of the door on April 9 last year.
