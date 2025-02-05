Police make arrest following ‘antisemitic’ attack in Shoreham

A 43-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected antisemitic assault on a woman in Shoreham, west Sussex.

Police took the action following an appeal to identify a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the incident in East Street at about 1.25pm on January 25.

The victim, a local woman in her 50s, was left shaken by the incident, which officers are treating as a hate crime.

The offender was arrested on suspicion of committing assault and causing racially/religious aggravated fear by provocation of violence by words. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Sussex police have thanked all those who came forward with information to assist the investigation.