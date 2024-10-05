Police prepare ‘significant’ operation ahead of October 7 terror attack anniversary
Warning comes ahead of another anti-Israel demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups
A “significant” policing operation will be in place across London in response to planned protest and memorial events marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel, the Metropolitan Police said.
On Saturday, there will be a demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups, with protesters gathering at Russell Square and marching to Whitehall where there will be speeches.
A counter-protest, organised by Stop The Hate, will also take place.
On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.
The force said it was unaware of any significant public events taking place on Monday, the anniversary of the attacks.
Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”.
“Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” he said.
“We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality.
“We recognise that as we go into this weekend, so close to the anniversary of October 7th, emotions will be heightened and fears about safety and security understandably increased.
“Officers have been in regular contact with event organisers. We have detailed plans in place to ensure the safety of those attending and to be able to respond to any incidents or offences.
“We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened.
“I would urge anyone who sees or hears something suspicious, no matter how small, to tell us. Call 101, or 999 in an emergency. If you are at an event and there are officers there, please raise your concerns with them. They are there to help, to reassure and to keep you safe.”
