For years the secular left and the Haredim have been at each other’s throats. The left says the Haredim take from the state and don’t give back. The Haredim say the left hates Torah and wants to pull their sons out of the beis midrash. Each side has said the other wants to destroy it, and each side has sworn it would never sit with the other.

And yet look where we are.

After the election on 27 October, Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc can’t get to 61 seats without United Torah Judaism’s seven and Shas’s six. Avigdor Liberman, who built his whole political career on fighting Haredi exemptions, is now talking about “painful compromises.” Something nobody thought possible is actually on the table.

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I don’t think we should be cynical about this. I think it might be the opportunity of a lifetime, and this is undoubtedly the hand of God.

If we want to know where we can go, we have to remember where this started.

In 1948, right after the Holocaust, Ben-Gurion agreed to defer army service for yeshiva students. The great yeshivas of Europe were gone. Volozhin, Mir, Slabodka, and generations of talmidei chachamim with them. The idea was to let that world rebuild.

It covered about 400 students. Four hundred. Not a whole community. Four hundred young men who were really sitting and learning, day and night.

In 1952 Ben-Gurion went to Bnei Brak to see the Chazon Ish, Rav Avraham Yeshaya Karelitz. That’s where the Chazon Ish told him the famous parable of the two wagons on a narrow bridge: the empty wagon has to give way to the full one. The wagon full of Torah, carrying thousands of years of tradition, shouldn’t have to move aside for the empty one.

It’s a powerful parable but look at what it actually says. It’s about the value of Torah and the people who carry it. It doesn’t say that every young man in a black hat, learning or not, is exempt from defending his people. I don’t believe the Chazon Ish ever meant the exemption to cover a young man who isn’t learning. The way I read it, the parable protects those who are truly carrying the Torah, and those who aren’t should be serving the country in some way. Equally, I don’t believe Ben-Gurion, secular as he was, wanted a country where people who really give their lives to Torah couldn’t do it.

I think both of them understood something we’ve forgotten. The country has to be defended and a Jewish country without Torah learning at the highest level won’t last. It loses the reason it exists.

Over the decades, 400 turned into tens of thousands. Begin lifted the cap in 1977, and the exemption stopped being a protection for scholars and became a way of life.

Every attempt to fix it has failed, and it’s worth asking why.

The Tal Law in 2002 tried to create a gradual path into service. The High Court struck it down in 2012. The Plesner Committee that same year came up with a new framework, and the coalition fell apart over it. In 2014 Yair Lapid’s law brought in quotas and criminal sanctions, and hundreds of thousands of Haredim filled the streets of Jerusalem. That law was overturned too.

In 2019 Liberman refused to join a government over the issue, and we ended up with election after election. In June 2024 the High Court ruled unanimously that there was no longer any legal basis for a blanket exemption.

It’s the same story every time. When a right-wing government tries to reach an arrangement with the Haredim, the left in opposition calls it a surrender, a bribe, a betrayal of everyone who serves. When the left tries to force service, the Haredim see it as a war on Torah and refuse. Whoever is in opposition makes a compromise impossible.

A right-wing government could never make this deal, because the whole left would be in opposition tearing it apart.

It’s the same story every time. When a right-wing government tries to reach an arrangement with the Haredim, the left in opposition calls it a surrender

But if the people who have been demanding equal service, Eisenkot, Liberman, Lapid, Bennett, are the ones sitting at the table with Shas and UTJ, who is left to object? For the first time there’s basically nobody in a position to block a real compromise. The people who could block it are the ones signing it.

That’s why I believe this is a watershed moment. Only the people who fought hardest against the exemption have the credibility to give a real one to those who truly learn and only the Haredi leadership can make service legitimate for those who don’t.

The Haredim have to accept that something has to change. Maybe slowly. Maybe over a generation or two, but it has to start. A young man who isn’t really sitting and learning should be helping to defend the country. That isn’t an attack on Torah. It’s exactly what the original arrangement meant.

The secular left has to accept something too. You might not see the value of Torah learning. You might not have it in your home. But it’s part of the fabric of this country and essential to it. People who really give their lives to learning are, in a real sense, another army. Soldiers guard the borders; they guard the soul. The numbers might not stay where they are today, but the principle has to be protected, and we have to support the people who learn.

To me the deal almost writes itself. Those who learn, learn, and the state backs them without apologising. Those who don’t learn, serve, and their community backs them without shame.

None of this works unless we’re honest about how much we don’t know. Each of us understands some things very well, and there are other things we can only learn from someone else.

The Haredi world knows the value of Torah from the inside, in a way the secular world may never fully get. The secular world knows the cost of defending this country, too often from its own funerals. Neither side has the whole picture. Wisdom starts when we admit there are gaps and accept that the other side might see what we can’t.

To me the deal almost writes itself. Those who learn, learn, and the state backs them without apologising. Those who don’t learn, serve, and their community backs them without shame

I found this out myself writing this piece. I knew what I thought, but when I sat down to put it on paper I realised how much of the history I didn’t really know, and I had to go and learn it. It didn’t change my view. If anything, it made me more sure of it.

I suspect that’s true for all of us, whichever side we’re on. None of us has all the answers, and maybe being willing to say so, even quietly to ourselves, is where sitting at the same table begins.

It’s understandable that there’s reluctance on both sides, and sometimes real anger. Years of insults and mistrust don’t disappear overnight.

But we are one people. We’re all Jews, we’re all brothers, and we have to treat each other that way. If there’s one thing the Torah has no tolerance for, it’s hatred. “Lo tisna et achicha bilvavecha“: do not hate your brother in your heart. There’s no room for hate.

We all have to work together: to protect Yiddishkeit, to protect our land, and to secure our future. We have to remember that all of it depends on Siyata Dishmaya, the help of Heaven.

Think about how unlikely this is. Two camps who spent years saying the other hated them are now talking about a government together. Yes, self-interest brought them into the same room, but sometimes self-interest is just the way providence works.

We shouldn’t write this off as cynical deal-making. I see the hand of God in it, and I pray our politicians have the courage to grab it. The chance to heal one of the deepest wounds in Israeli society may not come again in our lifetimes.

Let’s not waste it.