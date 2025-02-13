MPs throw weight behind push for British Jewish Cultural Month

MPs have been urged to support calls from the Board of Deputies and others in the community for the launch of a British Jewish Cultural Month to celebrate the diversity and achievements of UK Jewry.

Labour MP Dawn Butler raised the issue in the Commons, after revealing she had been visited by a local constituent involved with the Board during an advocacy day in Westminster who raised the idea of establishing such a month.

The Brent Central MP told the Commons of her meeting with the communal group this week, adding:”We talked about how great the work of the multi-faith group is in Brent and one of the asks was that we have a British Jewish Cultural Month to celebrate all the multi-cultures and diversity in the Jewish community.”

Butler said the Board official had joked:”You can have two Jewish people in a room and have three different opinions – and wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a Jewish Culture Month.

“I wonder if we spend government time discussing this?”

Responding, during Thursday’s Business Questions session, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell said she was “really pleased” to hear of the MP’s productive meeting with the Board.

She added:”I’m sure there are others who would support a British Culture Month.”

In November 2023, the former Tory MP Nickie Aitken led calls in the Commons for the establishment of a British Jewish History Month. MPs took part in a backbench debate on the issue, although there was not unanimous support from communal organisations to the plan at the time.