MPs throw weight behind push for British Jewish Cultural Month
Labour MP Dawn Butler raised the issue in the Commons after meeting with the Board in Westminster
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
MPs have been urged to support calls from the Board of Deputies and others in the community for the launch of a British Jewish Cultural Month to celebrate the diversity and achievements of UK Jewry.
Labour MP Dawn Butler raised the issue in the Commons, after revealing she had been visited by a local constituent involved with the Board during an advocacy day in Westminster who raised the idea of establishing such a month.
The Brent Central MP told the Commons of her meeting with the communal group this week, adding:”We talked about how great the work of the multi-faith group is in Brent and one of the asks was that we have a British Jewish Cultural Month to celebrate all the multi-cultures and diversity in the Jewish community.”
Butler said the Board official had joked:”You can have two Jewish people in a room and have three different opinions – and wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a Jewish Culture Month.
“I wonder if we spend government time discussing this?”
Responding, during Thursday’s Business Questions session, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell said she was “really pleased” to hear of the MP’s productive meeting with the Board.
She added:”I’m sure there are others who would support a British Culture Month.”
In November 2023, the former Tory MP Nickie Aitken led calls in the Commons for the establishment of a British Jewish History Month. MPs took part in a backbench debate on the issue, although there was not unanimous support from communal organisations to the plan at the time.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.