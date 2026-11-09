Aliyah advice hits the road for eight-city UK tour

From Glasgow to Brighton, an eight-location road trip this November is bringing aliyah guidance and support to Jewish communities across the UK.

With interest in making Aliyah from the UK continuing to grow, Shivat Zion, which works with the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency for Israel, is organising an UK-wide pre-Aliyah road trip to eight major Jewish communities: Glasgow, Gateshead, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Bournemouth and Brighton.

Joining the tour will be Dov Newmark, Shivat Zion’s senior Aliyah consultant for the UK, and Jonathan Vigne, an Aliyah and Klita (absorption) counsellor.

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Originally from the UK, Newmark made Aliyah in 2008 and subsequently spent 15 years working with Nefesh B’Nefesh before establishing his own independent Aliyah consultancy.

Vigne, originally from “mainland Europe” speaks 5 languages and has worked as an Aliyah and Klita counsellor for around four years, supporting Olim from across Europe.

A spokesperson for the initiative said: “While London has traditionally been well served by Aliyah events and resources, people living in other Jewish communities around the UK deserve access to the same information, advice and support. Even in a relatively large community such as Manchester, there is a significant gap between the support available locally and what is offered in London. That gap is even more pronounced in communities such as Glasgow, Gateshead and Birmingham.

“Making Aliyah is a major life decision, and having the opportunity to speak face-to-face with professionals, ask questions and get reliable answers can make all the difference.”

The tour will include evening seminars and opportunities for individuals and families to learn more about the Aliyah process, understand the practicalities of relocating and receive guidance on preparing for life in Israel.