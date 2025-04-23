President inscribes Torah scroll for soldier who jumped on grenade to save friends
Sgt. Segev Schwartz, 20, a Nahal Brigade soldier from Beit Shean, was killed on October 7 2023
An IDF soldier who sacrificed his own life to save his friends on 7 October has been honoured with a Torah scroll dedicated to his memory.
On the morning of the Hamas atrocities on the Gaza border, Sergeant Segev Schwartz, 20, was stationed at the military outpost near Kibbutz Sufa.
As dozens of terrorists infiltrated the base, in an hours long battle, Schwartz, a fighter in the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion, fell after throwing himself on a grenade, saving the lives of many of his comrades.
In a ceremony organised this week by the Ayelet HaShachar non-profit organisation, President of Israel Isaac Herzog and prominent rabbis all wrote letters in a Torah scroll dedicated to Segev’s memory.
Addressing Segev’s parents, President Herzog said: “I know this offers no consolation, but on behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank you for your special child and his contribution to the country.”
Rabbi Shlomo Ra’anan, chairman and founder of Ayelet HaShachar said: “The heroic act of Sergeant Segev Schwartz and the commemoration of his memory through a Torah scroll symbolise the deep connection between the values of dedication to the country and Jewish traditional values.”
Speaking on behalf of the family, Segev’s mother Sarah said: “Even after he fell, I still communicate with him. Now, after completing this Torah scroll in his memory, I feel I’ve fulfilled what Segev asked of me. He always saw the good in everyone.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.