President inscribes Torah scroll for soldier who jumped on grenade to save friends

An IDF soldier who sacrificed his own life to save his friends on 7 October has been honoured with a Torah scroll dedicated to his memory.

On the morning of the Hamas atrocities on the Gaza border, Sergeant Segev Schwartz, 20, was stationed at the military outpost near Kibbutz Sufa.

As dozens of terrorists infiltrated the base, in an hours long battle, Schwartz, a fighter in the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion, fell after throwing himself on a grenade, saving the lives of many of his comrades.

In a ceremony organised this week by the Ayelet HaShachar non-profit organisation, President of Israel Isaac Herzog and prominent rabbis all wrote letters in a Torah scroll dedicated to Segev’s memory.

Addressing Segev’s parents, President Herzog said: “I know this offers no consolation, but on behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank you for your special child and his contribution to the country.”

Rabbi Shlomo Ra’anan, chairman and founder of Ayelet HaShachar said: “The heroic act of Sergeant Segev Schwartz and the commemoration of his memory through a Torah scroll symbolise the deep connection between the values of dedication to the country and Jewish traditional values.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Segev’s mother Sarah said: “Even after he fell, I still communicate with him. Now, after completing this Torah scroll in his memory, I feel I’ve fulfilled what Segev asked of me. He always saw the good in everyone.”