PREVIEW: Second Hand Problems, Camden Fringe

Alice is getting married today. Carol had four husbands, but it didn’t end well with the last one… Cat is trying to fill in a form at an abortion clinic when her dead mother appears to stir things up… Mel is looking to escape the commotion of her mother’s wake, and in the basement, she finds a weird tape…

Second Hand Problems is a celebration of women, especially those aged 35+, who many times disappear from our screens and stages. Premiering at Camden Fringe, which starts on 29 July, this new play is directed by London-based Israeli Neta Gracewell, and has an all-female cast and creative team.

This wacky, honest and moving tragi-comedy looks at the shared griefs and joys of being a woman and intergenerational sisterhood. Three stories, set between 1985 to 2022, find six women stuck in limbo – and highlight how women can help each other through life’s darkest moments.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Neta Gracewell is founder of Junction Theatre, which celebrates migrant and female artists and narratives. The company’s debut Borders הגדר ألسياج, directed by Neta, earned 5-star reviews at VAULT Festival 2023, and award nominations.

Camden Fringe runs 29 July to 5 August

camdenfringe.com