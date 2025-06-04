Private prosecution launched against Press TV presenter

Campaign Against Antisemitism has announced that it is bringing a private prosecution against the former Bristol University lecturer, Dr David Miller, over posts he is alleged to have made on the social media platform Twitter/X.

Now a presenter on the Iranian-backed channel Press TV, Miller is alleged to have published material of “a menacing character”, contrary to provisions in the 2003 Communications Act.

Each of three messages allegedly posted by Miller, from November 2024 onwards, concludes with the hashtag “Dismantle Zionism”. In one post, readers are told that “every Zionist Jew must be held accountable and de-Zionised”, while in another, posted in March this year, the writer says: “the entire Zionist movement globally must live in fear of accountability until it is dismantled and its ideology eradicated. And let’s be clear, there are Zionists everywhere, in every town and city. Find out where they are.”

CAA says that its application for a criminal summons to be issued against Miller has been granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with an initial hearing set down for 2 July.