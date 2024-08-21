Pro-Iranian activist detained at Heathrow on claims of support for ‘a proscribed organisation’
British-Syrian commentator Richard Medhurst, who has previously voiced support for Hamas, says he is the victim of 'political persecution'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A pro-Iranian commentator, who has voiced support for Hamas amid the terror group’s war with Israel in Gaza, has said he was detained at London’s Heathrow Airport for 24 hours and interrogated allegedly under section 12 of the Terrorism Act.
Richard Medhurst, who has contributed to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news site, Iran’s Press TV and Russia’s state-controlled RT television network, said he was arrested by six officers after disembarking from a flight at the airport last week.
Confirming the August 15th arrest in a video, Medhurst, who is British-Syrian, said he was told he was being detained for “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation.”
After Medhurst posted a video online in which he described his arrest as “political persecution” and added it “hampers my ability to work as a journalist”, he was praised by the anti-Zionist activist Craig Murray.
Posting on X/Twitter Murray said Medhurst was supposed to be a part of a “wonderful line-up of people on the right side of history” appearing at the Beautiful Days festival in the UK where he was due to “speak on a panel including Lowkey and me, he was arrested and held at Heathrow Airport.”
“We were worried sick,” added Murray. “This persecution of journalists as ‘terrorists’ is insane.”
Previously defending the actions of Hamas following the October 7 terror attacks, Medhurst just one month later compared the terror group to the French resistance citing an occasion they blew up a cafe full of “Nazi officers.”
He added:”Hamas are fighting the same war of national liberation against an occupying power. It is their moral and legal right.”
The independent writer has regularly visited Iran, and was photographed on May 20 in front of weaponry including missiles in Tehran for a post on X/Twitter.
Medhurst wrote under the photo:” Hello from Iran, anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist capital of the world.”
He ended the post by stating:”Long live the resistance.”
That same month he also attended the funeral of President Raisi in Tehran. “Millions of people are in the streets,” he wrote on X. ” President Putin and Ismail Haniyeh have also come to pay their respects.
“Whatever Western media told you about Raisi being ‘disliked’ in Iran is a lie. His passing is a loss for the entire world.”
It later transpired that Putin did not attend the funeral, and Medhurst retracted the claim.
The law under which Medhurst was detained at Heathrow stipulates that expressing beliefs or carrying out actions that “support a proscribed organisation” is a criminal offence.
He described the arrest as “political persecution” and said it “hampers my ability to work as a journalist.”
Medhurst has regularly casts doubt on the connection between Jews and the land of Israel and has also spread conspiracy theories regarding Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught, including by insisting that there were no acts of sexual violence committed.
His YouTube bio says he was born in Damascus, Syria.
Responding to his arrest Medhurst said:”I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting.
“Six police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.
“I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned.
“I believe I’m the first journalist to be arrested under this provision of the Terrorism Act.
“I feel that this is a political persecution and hampers my ability to work as a journalist.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.