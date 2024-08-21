Pro-Iranian activist detained at Heathrow on claims of support for ‘a proscribed organisation’

A pro-Iranian commentator, who has voiced support for Hamas amid the terror group’s war with Israel in Gaza, has said he was detained at London’s Heathrow Airport for 24 hours and interrogated allegedly under section 12 of the Terrorism Act.

Richard Medhurst, who has contributed to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news site, Iran’s Press TV and Russia’s state-controlled RT television network, said he was arrested by six officers after disembarking from a flight at the airport last week.

Confirming the August 15th arrest in a video, Medhurst, who is British-Syrian, said he was told he was being detained for “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation.”

After Medhurst posted a video online in which he described his arrest as “political persecution” and added it “hampers my ability to work as a journalist”, he was praised by the anti-Zionist activist Craig Murray.

Posting on X/Twitter Murray said Medhurst was supposed to be a part of a “wonderful line-up of people on the right side of history” appearing at the Beautiful Days festival in the UK where he was due to “speak on a panel including Lowkey and me, he was arrested and held at Heathrow Airport.”

“We were worried sick,” added Murray. “This persecution of journalists as ‘terrorists’ is insane.”

Previously defending the actions of Hamas following the October 7 terror attacks, Medhurst just one month later compared the terror group to the French resistance citing an occasion they blew up a cafe full of “Nazi officers.”

He added:”Hamas are fighting the same war of national liberation against an occupying power. It is their moral and legal right.”

The independent writer has regularly visited Iran, and was photographed on May 20 in front of weaponry including missiles in Tehran for a post on X/Twitter.

Medhurst wrote under the photo:” Hello from Iran, anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist capital of the world.”

He ended the post by stating:”Long live the resistance.”

That same month he also attended the funeral of President Raisi in Tehran. “Millions of people are in the streets,” he wrote on X. ” President Putin and Ismail Haniyeh have also come to pay their respects.

“Whatever Western media told you about Raisi being ‘disliked’ in Iran is a lie. His passing is a loss for the entire world.”

It later transpired that Putin did not attend the funeral, and Medhurst retracted the claim.

The law under which Medhurst was detained at Heathrow stipulates that expressing beliefs or carrying out actions that “support a proscribed organisation” is a criminal offence.

Medhurst has regularly casts doubt on the connection between Jews and the land of Israel and has also spread conspiracy theories regarding Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught, including by insisting that there were no acts of sexual violence committed.

His YouTube bio says he was born in Damascus, Syria.

Responding to his arrest Medhurst said:”I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting.

“Six police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.

“I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned.

“I believe I’m the first journalist to be arrested under this provision of the Terrorism Act.

“I feel that this is a political persecution and hampers my ability to work as a journalist.”